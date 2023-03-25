Colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cancer death for young people1 (ages 20-49) in the U.S. by 2030, according to a new Science review. Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), aka young-onset colorectal cancer, has been rising 2% to 4% per year since the 90s in many countries, with more rapid increases occurring in patients under the age of 30.

So, what the heck is going on? And how can we best support our gut and digestive health to help prevent early- and late-onset CRC?