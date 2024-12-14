Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Rise Of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer (+How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 14, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Doctor Showing Lab Results to a Patient
Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy
December 14, 2024

Colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cancer death for young people1 (ages 20-49) in the U.S. by 2030, according to a Science review. Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), aka young-onset colorectal cancer, have been rising 2% to 4% per year since the 90s in many countries, with more rapid increases occurring in patients under the age of 30.

Knowing this, supporting gut and digestive health is more important than ever. Here's what the research says about preventing early- and late-onset CRC.

Why are early-onset colorectal cancer cases rising?

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death (after lung cancer), accounting for 9% of all cancer mortalities in 2020, per the CDC. 

Researchers hypothesize that the increase in EOCRC could be due to a number of health and environmental factors in younger demographics, including:

  • Increased consumption of standard American diet foods (e.g., sugary beverages, red and processed meat) 
  • Obesity in adolescence and adulthood
  • Sedentary behavior 
  • Metabolic conditions (e.g., hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, type 2 diabetes)
  • Increased antibiotic use
  • Increased environmental toxin exposure
  • Higher rates of C-sections and other surgical procedures

The connection between vitamin D deficiency and colorectal cancer

In addition to rising risk factors, evidence shows that failing to get enough of certain nutrients (like vitamin D) can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

According to a 2019 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study, vitamin D deficiency (which affects 29% of U.S. adults2) increases risk of colorectal cancer by 31%3. Higher circulating vitamin D levels [i.e., 25(OH)D] were found to lower CRC risk in women substantially compared to men.

Scientists found that the optimal 25(OH)D level for reducing colorectal cancer risk is at least 40 ng/ml—10 ng/ml higher than what’s clinically defined as “sufficient.” This is in line with leading wellness experts’ recommended vitamin D status of 50 ng/ml.

How to achieve & maintain vitamin D sufficiency

To maintain optimal vitamin D levels (again, 50 ng/ml) science shows you need a daily intake of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (not D2). Unfortunately, it's nearly impossible for most people to get there via food and sunshine alone.

The most effective way to ensure you get enough vitamin D is to take a quality vitamin D3 supplement that delivers 5,000 IU and, ideally, added healthy fats to help optimize absorption. For an insider’s look at the best vitamin D supplements on the market, check out mindbodygreen’s guide to finding the perfect D3 supplement for you.

The takeaway

Early-onset colorectal cancer is rising at a rapid rate—especially for Americans under the age of 30. Research also shows that vitamin D deficiency increases colorectal cancer risk by 31%.

To reach and sustain healthy vitamin D levels, consider increasing your vitamin D intake with a premium D3 supplement.

More On This Topic

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine
Integrative Health

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN

