Colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cancer death for young people1 (ages 20-49) in the U.S. by 2030, according to a new Science review. Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), aka young-onset colorectal cancer, has been rising 2% to 4% per year since the 90s in many countries, with more rapid increases occurring in patients under the age of 30.

Knowing this, supporting gut and digestive health is more important than ever. Here's what the research says about preventing early- and late-onset CRC.