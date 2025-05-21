Advertisement
Can Rice Flour Face Masks Actually Brighten Your Complexion? A Derm Weighs In
Let's be clear: Not every beauty venture is DIY-friendly. Simple face masks, hair oils, and even body butters can be whipped up in your kitchen without much risk. However, anyone prone to excessive irritation, breakouts, or dryness should be a bit more careful about what they toss in the bowl (read: Don't try every TikTok recipe you see).
One ingredient that's more nuanced than meets the eye? Rice flour. Plenty of beauty fans hype up this DIY ingredient as a holy grail, but is it right for everyone? Here's what a derm says.
Is rice flour good for your skin?
One TikTok user posted a video with a rice flour mask on their skin, noting the benefits of clearing blemishes, brightening complexion, and "resolving most skin concerns." Now, this ingredient isn't necessarily new (it's been used in Korean beauty for ages), but it does have some benefits that are backed by a derm.
Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Whitney Bowe, M.D., reacted to this video, stitching it with her two cents. She notes that this ingredient certainly has the power to absorb excess oil and reduce shine (thanks to the starch), but it isn't quite as transformational for everyone.
She notes that the ferulic acid and phytic acid in rice flour could help ease acne and dark spots, but the amount that you receive from a wash-off mask is fairly low and thus may not be potent enough to fully treat those skin concerns. Plus, if your skin is already dry, you may want to skip the rice flour, as its oil-absorbing properties might strip dry skin types.
All of this to say: If rice flour is your No. 1 pick and it's helped your skin transform for the better, go ahead and keep on using it. Want to try it? Worth a shot. But don't get discouraged if your blemishes and dark spots stick around.
The takeaway
All in all, rice flour can be helpful for anyone looking to balance excess oil and shine on the skin. However, it's unlikely that this one ingredient will transform your skin altogether, especially when used in a wash-off form. Still, it's worth a shot if you have oily or blemish-prone skin. For other ways to ease breakouts and more derm tips, check out our full guide.