Follow a healthy diet: Focusing on a diet rich in fresh produce, healthy fats, and plenty of protein can help ensure you‘re getting the nutrition you need to support full-body health. Although moderation and flexibility are important, here are a few research-backed diets that have been associated with increased health span and lifespan. To further fight inflammation, consider taking a well-vetted supplement that contains anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, which is packed with antioxidants that can assist joint comfort, mood support, and more. Here are a few science-backed supplements your joints will love.

Exercise regularly. Exercise can be tough to fit in. The good news? You don’t need a fancy gym membership to get started. At-home workouts and walking can be more than enough to get the job done.

Don’t smoke. This one is pretty simple. You’ve heard it before—don’t smoke!

If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation. This one is also pretty simple. Practicing moderation is important for those who drink. Try swapping some of your usual drinks for a tasty nonalcoholic mocktail to support your health.

Maintain a normal body mass index. Maintaining a healthy weight can certainly be a challenge. While body mass index (BMI) is by no means a perfect metric, it’s important to speak with your doctor about what a healthy weight looks like for you, as well as the healthiest way to get and stay there.

Although there’s no cure for RA, early detection and treatment can help people manage their symptoms and pain. The preventative indicators found may also translate to future treatment options.