For A Supplement That Delivers Deep, Uninterrupted Sleep, Trust These Reviews*
We all need to prioritize getting enough sleep to feel our best. But not only do we need enough sleep; it needs to be quality sleep that feels enjoyable too. Unfortunately, popular sleep aids like melatonin can wind up inadvertently giving us fitful dreams that jolt us out of bed. Doesn't exactly sound restorative, does it?
If you're finding your go-to sleep strategy is giving you nightmares, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's pioneering sleep formula, sleep support+. The nonhormonal and non-habit-forming capsules offer magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®, for a supplement that promotes a steady state of relaxation, as well as deep and restorative sleep.*
Personally, I can attest to this supplement's sleep-enhancing qualities. When I take it, I notice my dreams are indeed more vivid but never nightmarish, which leads me to believe I'm sleeping more soundly.* But don't just take my word for it; Here's what happy customers are saying about how sleep support+ has improved their sleep—and their dreams:
1. Best sleep
"I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can't take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*
—Amy M.
2. Didn't expect it to be this good
"Ever since I started taking coffee everyday I noticed it's been hard for me to fall asleep. I'm very sensitive to any stimulants I guess. I used to take melatonin but then found out it's not that healthy. I stumbled upon the article last month which recommended this product. I got it and I don't regret it. Made my sleep so good! I had such interesting dreams and I remembered them very well. I even was aware that I was dreaming at some point which I think is nice. Felt restful upon wakening. It's not crazy dreams like with melatonin."*
—Daria I.
3. Dreaming again
"I have been sleeping all night and even been having dreams again."*
—Leigh G.
4. Can't sleep without these
"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*
—Tracy H.
5. Good sleep support
"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*
—Tricia C.
The takeaway.
Not all sleep supplements are equal, and if you're finding yours is messing with your dreams, it might be time to make the switch. Finding a quality sleep supplement like sleep support+ could be just what your sleep routine needs for the deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about.* Learn more about the product here.
