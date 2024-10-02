Advertisement
Want To Work Your Lower Body & Support Your Brain? Try Reverse Lunge Pulses With Kicks
Whether it’s pushing harder through a HIIT routine or throwing on an extra plate, transformation is rarely easy. That’s why this holiday, we’re gifting the athletes in our lives (and ourselves!) the gear to help take their passions to the next level.
Whether that’s the 4-way stretch of the Under Armour Meridian Ankle Leggings or the aerodynamic fit of their Infinity High Printed Sports Bra—Under Armour is what the everyday athlete wants to unwrap this year… Every rep, every mile, every season is a gift.
Reverse lunges are a tried-and-true exercise for a reason: They're effective at strengthening the lower body, they're low impact, and they're suitable for all skill levels. So why not kick it up a notch? Literally!
Here's how to do reverse lunge pulses with a kick, as demonstrated by fitness instructor and dancer Jessica Aronoff, CPT, plus tips, modifications, and more.
How to do a Reverse Lunge Pulse + Kick:
- From a standing position, take one big step back behind you, pushing down through your front heel. Make sure the front knee bends right over the standing foot and tracks over the second toe.
- Find two pulses at the bottom, moving up an inch and down an inch. Imagine there is a Pilates ball in between your thighs and you're squeezing them toward each other. Press hands together in front of your chest.
- When you come back to standing, kick your toes forward, tossing the energy out of your toe. Make a long energetic line, extending through the back of your hamstring, pushing through your standing foot to find that balance.
- Repeat on the other side for one full rep. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.
Teacher tip:
Tips & modifications:
- If you're struggling to balance while kicking, you can omit the kick and just focus on the reverse lunge pulses.
- You can also hold on to a counter or wall to help with balance.
- To make this move more challenging, incorporate some extra pulses, dumbbells, and/or ankle weights.
- Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart, and try to keep that same space as you step your foot back.
What are the benefits?
As Aronoff tells mbg, not only does this move strengthen your lower body, but it counts as cardio, too. And as research tells us, cardio is excellent for brain health and mental health1—so this move is good for your noggin' as well!
In fact, one study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology2 notes that aerobic activity in particular is a "powerful stimulus for improving mental health and for generating structural changes in the brain." Increased leg strength has also been associated with improved cognitive aging3.
And as far as the muscles you'll be working with this exercise, you can expect to feel the burn in your quads, glutes, calves, and even your core, when engaging properly.
The takeaway
We're all for simple moves that cover strength and cardio, and with reverse lunge plunges that's exactly what you'll get. Add this move to your next leg-day routine, or whip it out whenever you want to squeeze some movement into your day. In either case, you're sure to get your muscles working and your heart rate up.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel