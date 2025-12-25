For example: You ask your partner to start picking up around the house, and they tell you they're too busy but will get to it later. Later comes and goes, and the pattern repeats itself—ultimately, they resent you for being a nag, and you resent them for making you act like one. "After years of an unbalanced division of labor, you are likely to feel very frustrated, unappreciated, and even hopeless about the possibility of change," clinical psychologist Lina Perl, Psy.D., once told us.