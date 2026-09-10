Researchers Tracked 2,690 Men For 60 Years — Here's What Mattered Later
Your 40s can be a strange middle ground for health.
You may feel perfectly fine, yet find yourself watching your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, or a few extra pounds that won't budge. It's tempting to file those away as problems for some distant future. But a recent study that followed 2,690 men for up to 60 years offers a reason to pay attention now.
Researchers wanted to see what midlife health looked like decades later, not just how long the men lived, but how well they were aging.
About the study
The study followed 2,690 healthy men in the Helsinki Businessmen Study, first examined between 1964 and 1973, when they were about 42 years old.
Researchers looked at five parts of health:
- Whether each man smoked
- His body mass index (BMI)
- His systolic blood pressure, or top blood pressure number
- His total cholesterol
- His blood sugar
For each area, they checked whether his result fell in a range generally considered healthier. A nonsmoker met the healthier standard for smoking. A man with a healthier blood pressure reading met the standard for blood pressure.
They then counted how many of the five standards each man met, creating groups ranging from zero to five. A man in the "zero" group met none of them; a man in the "five" group met all five.
That doesn't mean every man in the zero group was unhealthy, or that every man in the five group was perfectly healthy. It simply describes how many of these specific standards each man met at the start.
Decades later, when the surviving men were about 79, researchers assessed their frailty, happiness, psychological well-being, and quality of life. They also tracked who lived to age 90.
Men who met more of the healthier standards tended to age better
The pattern was consistent: the more of these five standards a man met in his 40s, the better his average outcomes decades later.
Among men who met all five, just 2.2% were frail in their late 70s, compared with 24.5% of those who met none. Happiness averaged 8.0 out of 10 in the five-standard group, versus 7.5 among men who met none.
Psychological well-being followed suit; 55.1% versus 39.0% reported feeling positive. And the likelihood of reaching 90 was 41.9% among men who met all five, compared with 6.8% among those who met none.
None of this guarantees a particular outcome. It shows that, in this study, men who met more of the healthier standards in their 40s generally had better results decades later.
Aging well means more than reaching 90
Longevity is easy to treat as the whole goal, but these findings go further.
Men with healthier midlife measures weren't only more likely to reach older ages. They were also less likely to be frail and more likely to report feeling happy and psychologically well.
That's the difference between lifespan and healthspan. Living longer is one thing; having more years when you can stay mobile, independent, and engaged is another.
The limits matter, too. The study was observational, so it can't prove these standards caused the later outcomes, and it included only men, meaning the findings may not translate directly to women.
Still, following participants for decades gives a rare look at how midlife health relates to later-life well-being.
What to keep on your radar in your 40s
You don't need to turn your health into a spreadsheet, but these five factors are worth knowing and discussing with your doctor.
- Blood pressure: Track your readings at routine checkups, especially your systolic (top) number.
- Cholesterol: A lipid panel shows where your cholesterol stands and how it shifts over time.
- Blood sugar: Routine bloodwork can catch changes in blood sugar regulation before they become a bigger issue.
- Weight: Weight is only one measure of health, but meaningful changes over time are worth raising with your doctor.
- Smoking: If you smoke, quitting is one of the most effective things you can do for your long-term health.
Treat these as information, not grades.
Knowing where you stand helps you and your doctor spot changes early and decide what, if anything, is worth addressing—from movement and sleep to the daily longevity habits that support these five measures over time.
The takeaway
Men who met more of five healthier standards in their 40s had less frailty, greater well-being, and better odds of reaching 90.
Aging well involves more than the number of birthdays you get to celebrate.