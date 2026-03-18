Will Caffeine Enhance Your Workout? Researchers Say Its Genetic
Have you ever tried a pre-workout energy drink, expecting it to give you wake you up and make your lifts feel easier? A little caffeine before you workout does wonders for some, meanwhile you've tried the same thing and felt... nothing.
A recently published study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports1 shows us that you're not imagining this difference. The study suggests that your genes may determine whether caffeine actually boosts your strength performance. And it all comes down to how fast your body processes caffeine.
The caffeine-performance puzzle
Caffeine is one of the most studied performance enhancers out there. It's been shown to improve endurance, increase alertness, and potentially boost strength. But the research has been frustratingly inconsistent. Some studies show significant benefits, others show barely any effect at all.
For years, scientists suspected that genetics might explain why caffeine seems to work wonders for some people while doing little for others. This new study set out to test that theory.
What the research found
Researchers recruited 94 resistance-trained men and women for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, which is basically the gold standard of study design. Participants were given either 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo about an hour before performing bench press and squat exercises. 3 mg/kg looks like just over two 8 ounce cups of coffee a day for a 150lb person, which is a pretty modest amount.
Researchers also analyzed each participant's CYP1A2 gene–the gene that controls how quickly your liver metabolizes caffeine.
Participants with the AA genotype (the "fast metabolizers") saw improvements of 4–12% in mean propulsive velocity during their lifts. In other words, they were moving the weight faster and more powerfully after caffeine. Their mean muscular endurance velocity improved 4-6%.
But participants with the CC genotype (the "slow metabolizers") showed minimal improvement, around 4% for mean propulsive velocity and 2-6% for mean muscular endurance velocity.
The AC genotype was right in the middle of both.
The CYP1A2 gene, explained
So what's actually happening here? Think of the CYP1A2 gene as your body's caffeine processing speed.
- If you have the AA genotype, you're a fast metabolizer. Your liver breaks down caffeine quickly, which means the stimulant does its job to boost alertness and potentially enhancing muscle performance, then clears out of your system efficiently.
- If you have the CC genotype, you're a slow metabolizer. Caffeine lingers in your system longer, which might sound like a good thing, but it actually means you may not get the same acute performance benefits. This also explains why some people feel wired for hours after a single cup of coffee.
- If you have the AC genotype, you're somewhere in the middle—an intermediate metabolizer.
The study found that these genetic differences translated directly into workout performance in strength-based exercises like the bench press and squat.
What this means for your workout
If you've always felt like caffeine gives you an edge at the gym, you are likely a fast metabolizer. That pre-workout coffee or espresso shot is probably doing exactly what you think it's doing.
But if you've never noticed much of a difference, or if caffeine makes you feel anxious without improving your performance, you might be a slow metabolizer. Caffeine just might not be as helpful of a tool for you.
For some people, pairing caffeine with a supplement like creatine may help you see more benefits.* Creatine helps speed up the process of energy production in the brain and muscles, which can allows for more fuel and better gains at the gym.* (It's the perfect addition to your morning coffee.)
You can find out your CYP1A2 status through genetic testing services if you're curious, but honestly, your own experience is a pretty good indicator. Pay attention to how you feel and perform with and without caffeine, and trust what your body tells you.
It's also worth noting that this study looked at a specific dose and specific exercises. Caffeine's effects on other types of training, like endurance work or high-intensity intervals, might differ.
And of course, factors like sleep, stress, and overall nutrition matter far more for your long-term fitness than whether you have a cup of coffee before your workout.
The takeaway
We've always known each person's individual response to caffeine is personal, but now we have solid genetic evidence to back up how that specifically impacts our workouts.
It's important to understand what works best for you, and figure out how you can use that information to support your body, both physically and mentally. Remember, the most empowering approach to fitness is always the one that's tailored to you.