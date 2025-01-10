For example, stress is a common flare-up inducer, so you should do your best to develop mindfulness practices to help keep your cortisol levels even and balanced. And, of course, you should keep an eye on your food and drink triggers, but don't let it consume your life. I still have my morning cup of coffee and margaritas with friends—I just know that it may end up causing a flare-up later in the day. And that's OK! I just deal with it.