Prebiotic Guar Bean Fiber Has Positive Impact On Intestinal Microbiota, Study Finds
There are so many ways to improve your gut health, from eating nutrient-dense foods to making sure you're getting enough fiber. And as far as fiber goes, research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition1 says there's one source of it you don't want to miss out on: guar bean fiber (AKA guar gum).
Studying the gut on guar bean fiber
For this study, researchers wanted to look more closely at the relationship between guar bean fiber, gut bacteria, and gut health in general.
To do so, they conducted a small study on 12 healthy adult males, in which participants consumed eight grams of guar bean fiber for 18 days. Before, during, and after the study, participants filled out questionnaires about gut discomfort or any other sensations, plus tracked how often they passed gas. Researchers also tested the diversity of gut bacteria in participants, as well as the metabolic reactions to the guar bean fiber.
And based on the findings, the researchers conclude that guar bean fiber could be beneficial for gut health. Namely, they write, "Continuous consumption [of guar bean fiber] induces a selective adaptation of metabolic functions that may [offer health benefits]."
More specifically, participants showed significant improvements in digestive wellbeing and mood by days 17 and 18 of the study, plus an increase in the bacterias Agathobaculum butyriciproducens and Lachnospira pectinoschiza.
"These data are highly relevant, considering the wide use of guar gum in food production, its metabolic benefits related to its modulatory effect on intestinal absorption, and its potential application for the treatment of functional digestive symptoms," the study authors conclude.
How to get your hands on guar bean fiber
While the sample size for this study was small and results should ideally be replicated in a larger sample size that also includes women, these findings reiterate the importance of optimizing your fiber intake, and specifically, looking for guar bean fiber in foods like yogurt, soups, or even fiber supplements.
To that end, your quickest bet is likely looking for a quality fiber supplement that includes guar bean fiber in its ingredients. Not sure where to start? Here are our favorite fiber supplements to help you choose.
The takeaway
Out gut health extends out to so many other health facts, like mood, energy levels, and digestion.
So whether you want to improve the diversity of bacteria in your gut or simply up your fiber intake, guar bean fiber is a good option to start with.
