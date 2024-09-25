Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Prebiotic Guar Bean Fiber Has Positive Impact On Intestinal Microbiota, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 25, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Unrecognizable Woman with Arms Together
Image by Aaron Thomas / Stocksy
September 25, 2024

There are so many ways to improve your gut health, from eating nutrient-dense foods to making sure you're getting enough fiber. And as far as fiber goes, research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition1 says there's one source of it you don't want to miss out on: guar bean fiber (AKA guar gum).

Studying the gut on guar bean fiber

For this study, researchers wanted to look more closely at the relationship between guar bean fiber, gut bacteria, and gut health in general.

To do so, they conducted a small study on 12 healthy adult males, in which participants consumed eight grams of guar bean fiber for 18 days. Before, during, and after the study, participants filled out questionnaires about gut discomfort or any other sensations, plus tracked how often they passed gas. Researchers also tested the diversity of gut bacteria in participants, as well as the metabolic reactions to the guar bean fiber.

And based on the findings, the researchers conclude that guar bean fiber could be beneficial for gut health. Namely, they write, "Continuous consumption [of guar bean fiber] induces a selective adaptation of metabolic functions that may [offer health benefits]."

More specifically, participants showed significant improvements in digestive wellbeing and mood by days 17 and 18 of the study, plus an increase in the bacterias Agathobaculum butyriciproducens and Lachnospira pectinoschiza.

"These data are highly relevant, considering the wide use of guar gum in food production, its metabolic benefits related to its modulatory effect on intestinal absorption, and its potential application for the treatment of functional digestive symptoms," the study authors conclude.

How to get your hands on guar bean fiber

While the sample size for this study was small and results should ideally be replicated in a larger sample size that also includes women, these findings reiterate the importance of optimizing your fiber intake, and specifically, looking for guar bean fiber in foods like yogurt, soups, or even fiber supplements.

To that end, your quickest bet is likely looking for a quality fiber supplement that includes guar bean fiber in its ingredients. Not sure where to start? Here are our favorite fiber supplements to help you choose.

The takeaway

Out gut health extends out to so many other health facts, like mood, energy levels, and digestion. So whether you want to improve the diversity of bacteria in your gut or simply up your fiber intake, guar bean fiber is a good option to start with.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

