Healthy strands start at the scalp, but very few people actually consider it when crafting their hair care routine. Unfortunately, similar to just washing your face with cleanser, simply shampooing your scalp isn’t always enough. Both dead skin and product can build up at your roots, destroying volume and leaving you with a lackluster mane. The good news? A scalp detox product can help.

This under-the-radar addition to your hair routine removes excess oil and gunk to free your follicles once and for all. While the best formula depends on your hair type, I’ve found that nothing gives my oily scalp that just-cleaned feel like the Rene Furterer Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate.