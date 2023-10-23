It's often all about how we frame something to ourselves! When people become ready to release an old pattern that's not serving them, it's usually because that pattern has wreaked havoc in their lives and brought something to a crisis point.

You may find yourself feeling frustrated and forcefully trying to "fix" this issue. The solution may seem deceptively straightforward, like simply being more disciplined. Yet, when you instead think of healing this pattern, that word changes your energy and outlook, inspiring you to handle yourself and your life with tender loving care.

Reminding yourself that this is a journey that can actually bring the quickest and most profound positive shifts. Remember that most healing journeys begin with an urgent sense of need to make something better in very practical and quantifiable ways, yet healing journeys often become spiritual journeys of self-discovery along the way.