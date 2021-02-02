Here's an example of a personal issue that may be masquerading as a relationship issue, according to Muñoz: "Your normally thoughtful partner is stressed out and says I can't help you right now, and you start yelling at them, calling them selfish, and then collapsing into a flood of tears." Your emotions are indeed a sign that something's wrong, but the extremity of the reaction in comparison to the event itself suggests there may be something deeper going on.

While your partner's action may be the trigger, this type of reaction is often the result of internal problems that stem from your own personal history, Muñoz explains. The way we behave in relationships often stems from the ways in which we were treated or cared for as a child (i.e., attachment styles). For example, individuals who grew up with parents who were inconsistently available might develop an anxious attachment style, causing them to feel constantly insecure in relationships and worried about being abandoned. This can cause them to overreact—for example, becoming extremely worried when their usually trustworthy partner chooses to go out with friends.

To recognize when you might be doing this, therapist Chamin Ajjan, M.S., LCSW, A-CBT, shares a few signs you may be taking out your own problems on your partner: