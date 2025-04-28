"We all see our experience through a unique lens," Moran says. "If we grew up with parents that we feel weren't really there for us or that really hurt us, or we felt betrayed by them or felt we couldn't be who we are," he explains, these wounds will get triggered in our intimate relationships. Our past experiences may lead us to distrust others or feel reluctant to get close to anyone because you've learned that people you love can hurt you or abandon you.