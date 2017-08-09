How To Use Reiki To Calm Anxiety

The practice of Reiki can offer clarity, energy, and happiness, but the No. 1 feeling my Reiki clients usually emerge with is an immense sense of peace and calm. The energy healing practice is an amazing tool to add to your anxiety-fighting repertoire.

For those of you who are a bit skeptical of energy healing practices, I get it. Before I transitioned into this career, I worked as a staffer in the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., for several years, and let's just say we weren't talking about crystals and chakras in the hallways. I was one of the biggest skeptics I knew about all things spiritual.

But by the time I first received Reiki in Los Angeles, I had massive anxiety. I was constantly worrying, doubting, stressing, and feeling nervous and agitated. There was a lot going on in my life, and it weighed on me in the form of immense physical back pain. The kind that makes you question how long you can keep living life.

When a friend recommended Reiki, I was hesitant, but I knew I needed a major change. Desperate for anything that might help relieve the physical and emotional pain, I went in for my first session. While I can't even tell you how I felt that first time, I do know that I felt better by the end. My anxiety seemed to subside temporarily—which was practically a miracle—and my back felt better.

I didn’t get it. How could I feel so much lighter when the practitioner wasn’t even touching me for most of the session? After several months of going in for regular Reiki, I decided to go ahead and learn how to practice it at home whenever I felt my stress levels rising.