How To Use Reiki To Calm Anxiety
The practice of Reiki can offer clarity, energy, and happiness, but the No. 1 feeling my Reiki clients usually emerge with is an immense sense of peace and calm. The energy healing practice is an amazing tool to add to your anxiety-fighting repertoire.
For those of you who are a bit skeptical of energy healing practices, I get it. Before I transitioned into this career, I worked as a staffer in the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., for several years, and let's just say we weren't talking about crystals and chakras in the hallways. I was one of the biggest skeptics I knew about all things spiritual.
But by the time I first received Reiki in Los Angeles, I had massive anxiety. I was constantly worrying, doubting, stressing, and feeling nervous and agitated. There was a lot going on in my life, and it weighed on me in the form of immense physical back pain. The kind that makes you question how long you can keep living life.
When a friend recommended Reiki, I was hesitant, but I knew I needed a major change. Desperate for anything that might help relieve the physical and emotional pain, I went in for my first session. While I can't even tell you how I felt that first time, I do know that I felt better by the end. My anxiety seemed to subside temporarily—which was practically a miracle—and my back felt better.
I didn’t get it. How could I feel so much lighter when the practitioner wasn’t even touching me for most of the session? After several months of going in for regular Reiki, I decided to go ahead and learn how to practice it at home whenever I felt my stress levels rising.
How I learned to perform Reiki on myself to deal with anxiety.
Reiki is an energy healing modality intended to help create balance and harmony in the body’s energy fields. By utilizing the secondary palm chakras, the practitioner is able to channel life force energy. This can be transferred to the areas in need with the simple movement of the hands. And the wonderful thing about it is you can learn to be your own practitioner and transfer some of this energy yourself.
In many ways, Reiki is like an active meditation. You are consciously connecting and releasing that which no longer serves you in order to allow the body, mind, and spirit to receive the energy it needs for balance. If you can imagine and remember that we are all made up of energy (thanks, Einstein!), then you can begin to believe that you hold the ability shift your energy any time.
Give this five-minute exercise a try to do so right now:
- Lie down and allow yourself to get comfortable.
- Place your hands behind your head, palms cradling the back of your skull.
- For the next two minutes, allow yourself to breathe deeply and begin to imagine your palms are sending healing energy into the mind to release the energy and thoughts that no longer serve you, and see your mind being filled with peace, light, and calm thoughts. Once you feel your mind soften, place your hands over your heart.
- Allow the same energy of light and healing to come into your heart space. See your heart releasing any heaviness, pain, stress, or undue burden as you slowly emit energy and light from your palms to heal your human heart.
- Gently open your eyes and notice how the mind and body feel together.
If you’ve ever experienced an overactive mind like mine or struggled with feelings of anxiety, Reiki may be a new avenue for you to release them.
