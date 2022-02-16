The extended hold of this posture is sure to help you release any tension you're storing in the hips and groin, which can then relieve the low back. And thanks to the block under your back, you can also get a nice, gentle backbend here, which will open up the front side of the torso, and particularly your chest.

On top of that, if you're at all into chakras, this posture is a good one for both the root chakra (located at the base of the spine), and the heart chakra.