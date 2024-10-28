Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Found: An RD's Favorite Filling Lunch When She's Short On Time 

Hannah Frye
October 28, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Salmon-Rice-Dinner
Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy
October 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Whipping up a colorful and delicious lunch salad can be convenient—until you find yourself hungry an hour later. If this experience sounds familiar, just know you're not alone: Crafting a lunch that's equally healthy as it is filling is no easy feat. 

Luckily, registered dietitian Maya Feller, R.D., author of Eating From Our Roots, shared her simple lunch recipe that actually provides all-day energy on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast—here's what she makes. 

Feller's no-fuss filling lunch recipe

So, what benefits do you get from the following simple recipe? First off, Feller uses beans in her recipe, which are naturally full of plant-based protein and fiber—two essential precursors to feelings of satiety. She then adds in avocado for healthy fats and rice for healthy carbohydrates. In essence, this is the simplest ultra-balanced meal you can make.

For those looking for a bit more protein (especially if you didn't get it in at breakfast), add one serving of your go-to protein source into the mix as well. This recipe doesn't have too many complex flavors, so it should mesh relatively well with most unseasoned proteins. 

What you'll need: 

  • ½ cup black or pinto beans
  • ½ an avocado
  • ½ cup brown, black, or red rice
  • Protein of your choice (think chicken, tempeh, fish, etc.)
  • A drizzle of coconut aminos

The fiber, she says, is the key to keeping your stomach satisfied for longer. Plus, it helps your digestion run smoothly. Feller previously shared her recommended fiber intake, which ends up being around 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women—starkly different from the 16 grams the average American is eating right now1

Not sure you’re getting enough? You may consider adding a fiber supplement to your diet if you need help meeting your fiber goals. Many of these powders can be easily incorporated into any meal (including Feller's favorite lunch!), making it a low-effort but highly rewarding addition to your menu. 

The takeaway

Making a delicious meal only to be hungry again shortly after is frustrating, to say the least. To mitigate the hangry situation, prioritize fiber and protein in your meals. You can opt for Feller’s easy recipe, or just add some fiber-rich foods and supplements to your current meal plan. 

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

