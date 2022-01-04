“One of the big complaints from people who come to my office because their previous therapist wasn't a good fit is that they would show up and [the previous therapist] would hardly remember what I had said the week before. And [they] would have to spend the first 10 minutes trying to recenter themselves and remember where they were,” Carmichael explains. Rather, “they should be greeting you with a piece of paper, so they know what happened last week, and they can say: ‘Did you try that breathing exercise before that meeting? How did it go?’ or ‘How did that limit-setting conversation with your spouse turn out?’”

It’s important to know your therapist is tracking your progress and keeping up. That said, Carmichael recommends asking: Do you give homework? Is it my responsibility to remember the homework and talk about it during the next session? Or is that something you do?

“If the therapist kind of bristles and says, ‘Well, it's your job. I need you to take ownership and responsibility,’ I would not be so into that myself,” Carmichael says. It is important to take ownership and responsibility, yes, but a good therapist will also track those responsibilities and give you helpful nudges to keep you accountable.