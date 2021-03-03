According to author, tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, the Queen of Wands is about "the magic you embody when you’re aligned with your authenticity."

Despite depicting a woman, Vanderveldt notes this card doesn't necessarily have anything to do with gender, explaining that "the court cards (Pages, Knights, Queens, and Kings) show up to remind you to tap into certain energies that you possess and let those energies guide you in the way you move through the world."

And in the case of Queens, they're about "embodying an appreciation and inner wisdom of the suit," she explains. The Queen of Wands, specifically, reminds us to embody the creativity, passion, motivation, confidence, and spiritual drive associated with the Wands suit.

This card represents the warmth and confidence you can see in someone who's being themselves.