Pulled The Queen Of Wands In A Tarot Reading? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
If you've been feeling authentic, aligned, and empowered lately, don't be surprised if you pull the Queen of Wands in your next tarot reading.
Of the 78 cards in a traditional tarot deck, the Queen of Wands, often called "the witch of the deck," is widely considered one of the most auspicious. Here's what the card means, plus what it might say about your love life, career, and more.
What is the Queen of Wands all about?
According to author, tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, the Queen of Wands is about "the magic you embody when you’re aligned with your authenticity."
Despite depicting a woman, Vanderveldt notes this card doesn't necessarily have anything to do with gender, explaining that "the court cards (Pages, Knights, Queens, and Kings) show up to remind you to tap into certain energies that you possess and let those energies guide you in the way you move through the world."
And in the case of Queens, they're about "embodying an appreciation and inner wisdom of the suit," she explains. The Queen of Wands, specifically, reminds us to embody the creativity, passion, motivation, confidence, and spiritual drive associated with the Wands suit.
This card represents the warmth and confidence you can see in someone who's being themselves.
What does this card mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
Pulling the Queen of Wands in a love-themed tarot reading is a sign of a passionate relationship, Vanderveldt notes. "This is definitely the most outwardly sexual of the queens," she says, adding "but more than that, it’s encouraging the querent to express their needs and desires (both emotional and physical) in a relationship."
If you pull this card, take it as a push to show up to your relationship with confidence and conviction in yourself, for a greater chance of a fulfilling, dynamic relationship, Vanderveldt explains.
When pulled in reverse:
To pull the Queen of Wands in reverse here signals those themes of confidence and passion may feel less accessible to you. Vanderveldt says this presents you with the opportunity to clear out "excess dramatics," and rather "focus on what puts a spark in a relationship for you."
Ask yourself where you could bring more warmth to yourself and your relationship. "It could just be that that spark isn't there," she notes, "but it could also be asking you to refocus on the spark."
Because this card is all about your inner source of authenticity and embodiment, you can ask yourself how you can feel the way you want to feel on your own first, Vanderveldt says. "Confidence comes from action, so find small steps you can take to shift how you’re showing up to your relationship or desired relationship in a way that feels true to you."
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a career or financial reading, the Queen of Wands is a really positive card to pull, as it suggests a natural command of your talents and unique strengths, according to Valderveldt. "There’s a magnetism to the Queen that comes from the confidence and transformational qualities of the Wands," she explains.
Pulling this card is like a good omen that says, "If what you’re doing is in alignment with what lights your spirit up, the rest will flow," she adds.
When pulled in reverse:
Are you feeling disconnected from your inner flow and confidence? This could be why you pull the Queen of Wands in reverse, Vanderveldt notes. One way to interpret this pull is that you "don’t feel as tapped into your flow and magnetism as you’d like to," she says.
To follow up this pull, ask yourself how can you access joy in your daily life. "That joy can open up to a better alignment with yourself that can get things moving again," says Valderveldt.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
If you asked your tarot deck about challenges that lie ahead for you and pulled the Queen of Wands (either upright or in reverse), Vandereldt says you're "being asked to come back to the things [you] love."
Again, take this pull as a sign to get clear on what brings you joy, and what lights you up. "Start to integrate those into your everyday. Make space for them and commit to them," Vandervelt says.
"The joy that comes from those things is what brings the warm, vibrant, magnetic powers of this Queen. When you make it a habit, it starts to become second nature."
The bottom line.
We all have Queen energy to radiate out to the world, even when we don't necessarily feel tapped into it. Pulling the Queen of Wands is usually a good sign, and even if you pull it in reverse, it offers you an opportunity to look at what areas of your life you can improve by finding your light, and letting it shine.
