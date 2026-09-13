1,500+ People With Heart Disease Reveal A Surprising Clue About Plant Foods
"Eat more plants" sounds simple, but not all plant foods offer the same benefits.
Lentils, vegetables, and whole grains are very different from refined grains and sugary foods, even though both groups technically come from plants.
A study of more than 1,500 people1 with cardiovascular disease suggests that quality may matter as much as quantity.
About the study
Researchers analyzed 1,526 older adults with cardiovascular disease who participated in a long-term aging study in China.
Participants had heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, or both, and researchers followed them for more than 10 years.
Food questionnaires helped researchers estimate participants' usual diets. They divided plant foods into two groups:
- Healthier choices, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, garlic, tea, and vegetable oils
- Less-healthy choices, including refined grains, sugary foods, and salt-preserved vegetables
The researchers then compared participants' diets with their risk of dying during the follow-up period.
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Plant-food quality mattered
People who ate more plant foods overall tended to have a lower risk of death. However, the type of plant foods they chose made a major difference.
Higher intake of healthier plant foods was associated with a lower mortality risk, while higher intake of less-healthy plant foods was associated with a higher risk.
Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and nuts provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. Refined grains and sugary foods may be plant-derived, but they do not offer the same nutritional value.
Why this matters for heart health
For people with cardiovascular disease, diet can support healthier blood pressure, blood sugar, and overall heart function. Foods high in added sugar, refined carbohydrates, and sodium may make those goals harder, while fiber-rich plant foods can support a balanced heart-healthy eating pattern.
This does not mean you should become vegan. Fish, eggs, and dairy can fit into a nutritious diet. The key is to focus on the quality of the plant foods you eat.
Making plant foods count
Look for easy ways to bring more nutritious plant foods into the meals you already eat:
- Choose whole grains instead of refined grains
- Add beans or lentils to meals
- Keep fruit available for a naturally sweet snack
- Check packaged foods for added sugar, sodium, and refined ingredients
A "plant-based" label does not automatically mean a food is minimally processed or nutritious. Whole grains, produce, legumes, nuts, and other nutrient-rich foods should make up the foundation of your plant-forward meals.
The takeaway
Not every plant-based choice supports the heart in the same way. For a smarter plate, trade refined and sugary options for foods like beans, vegetables, fruit, nuts, and whole grains.