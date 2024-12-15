Over the years, I have come to respect sleep more and more. When I was younger, I often regarded sleep as a nuisance. I would deprive myself of sleep, fooling myself into thinking that I would get more out of my days that way. The opposite was true. My work as a psychiatrist and researcher has taught me the crucial values of sleep. Now that I am in the third act of my life, I have come to value the power of sleep and enjoy the dividends of a good night's rest.