This Skin Condition Can Affect An Often-Overlooked Part Of Sleep Quality
If you have psoriasis and you're waking up tired, you might assume you just didn't sleep enough hours. But new research suggests the more telling question isn't how long you slept. Rather, it's how long it took you to fall asleep, and how you felt the next day.
Researchers looked at people with varying levels of psoriasis severity and found that those with more active disease were significantly more likely to struggle with sleep onset and daytime functioning, even when their overall sleep scores looked similar to those with milder disease. Here's what you need to know.
Psoriasis & sleep
Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition driven by an overactive immune system, affecting roughly 2 to 3 percent of the general population. Its impact extends well beyond the skin. Research has shown the daily burden rivals that of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Sleep disturbance is one of the least-examined parts of that burden.
Researchers looked at 136 people with psoriasis from two centers in Italy, measuring disease severity with the PASI (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) and splitting patients into two groups: PASI below 10 (mild to moderate) and PASI 10 or above (more severe). Sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), a validated questionnaire covering seven aspects of sleep including onset time, duration, efficiency, and next-day functioning. Analyses were adjusted for age, sex, BMI, disease duration, and quality-of-life scores.
More severe psoriasis was tied to worse sleep onset & next-day functioning
Most participants had relatively low disease activity, with a median PASI score of 2. Across the group, sleep scores hovered around the borderline between normal and impaired, not dramatically poor, but not fully restorative either.
When researchers compared the two groups, overall sleep scores didn't differ significantly between people with mild to moderate psoriasis and those with more severe disease. But when they looked at individual aspects of sleep, a different picture emerged.
People with more severe psoriasis had significantly worse scores for how long it took them to fall asleep and how well they functioned during the day. They were lying awake longer at night and struggling more to get through the day, two specific, meaningful disruptions that a single overall sleep score would have missed entirely.
These patterns held up even after accounting for other factors. More severe disease remained independently linked to greater difficulty falling asleep and more pronounced daytime dysfunction, suggesting the relationship isn't simply explained by age, sex, BMI, or overall quality of life.
Why a single sleep score can miss what's really going on
Two people can both score in the "borderline impaired" range on a sleep questionnaire, but one of them lies awake for 45 minutes before drifting off each night, while the other falls asleep quickly but wakes up briefly a few times. Their total scores might be nearly identical, yet their experience of sleep is quite different, and so are the downstream effects on their days.
For people with psoriasis, the study suggests that disease severity shows up most clearly in two places: how long it takes to fall asleep, and the ability to stay alert and enthusiastic the next day. Daytime dysfunction here means difficulty staying awake and trouble maintaining enthusiasm, signals that are easy to chalk up to stress or a busy schedule rather than to psoriasis activity.
Because this was a snapshot study rather than a long-term follow-up, the researchers can't say definitively which comes first, whether poor sleep worsens psoriasis, or whether psoriasis severity worsens sleep, or both.
If you have psoriasis, consider this
Two things are worth considering:
- Talk to your dermatologist: The study suggests that keeping psoriasis activity low may support better sleep. People with PASI scores below 10 fared meaningfully better on sleep onset and daytime functioning than those with higher scores. If your skin is flaring, optimizing your treatment plan may have benefits that go well beyond what you see in the mirror.
- Track the right sleep metrics: Total sleep time is easy to measure, but it may not be the most useful number for people with psoriasis. Pay attention to how long it takes you to fall asleep and how you feel during the day. If you're consistently lying awake for a long time before drifting off, or if daytime fatigue feels out of proportion to your sleep hours, bring those specifics to your care team. You might also take a look at your morning habits, since what you do after waking can compound the effects of a rough night.
The takeaway
People with more severe psoriasis were significantly more likely to struggle with falling asleep and experience daytime fatigue, even when their overall sleep scores looked similar to those with milder disease.
The findings suggest that disease severity affects specific, often-overlooked aspects of sleep that routine assessments can miss. If you have psoriasis, paying attention to how long it takes you to fall asleep and how you feel the next day may give you and your doctor a more complete picture of how well your condition is being managed.