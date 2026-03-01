If you've been dealing with psoriasis, you already know it's more than just a skin issue. It affects your mental health: It’s associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and reduced quality of life, in part due to chronic discomfort and the visible nature of the condition. It affects your sleep, as itching, burning, and discomfort can make it harder to fall and stay asleep. It affects your daily functioning and energy levels, with systemic inflammation contributing to fatigue and making even routine tasks feel more taxing.