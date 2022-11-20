The Supplement Is The Key To *Way* Less Bloat This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a marathon; not a sprint. The long day can start with a turkey trot, end with an indulgent meal, and be peppered with family traditions and catch-ups throughout. To get through it feeling your best, you'll want to come equipped with plenty of water, a positive mantra or two, and, of course, some extra-strength gut support. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is up for the challenge.
Advertisement
Unlike other probiotic companies that leave you guessing as to what exactly is in their products, mbg is transparent about the exact strains we use in probiotic+, and what they do for you.
Our formula contains four clinically studied strains that are targeted for gut health and comfort: B. lactis B420 to support healthy gut barrier function and help with weight management1, B. lactis HN019 to reduce gas and promote regularity, L. acidophilus NCFM for abdominal comfort2, and B. lactis Bi-07 to ease bloating.* Together, these bacteria—32 billion CFUs of 'em—diversify your gut microbiota to provide an added layer of defense against food triggers.*
Take one capsule every morning (with or without food) to set yourself up for a more comfortable meal, sans bloat.* With this helper in hand, you'll be ready to make it to Thanksgiving day's long-awaited finish line: dessert!
Here's what people are saying about how probiotic+ helps them digest all the best that life has to offer:
Love this product! Makes me feel great.
"Love this product! Makes me feel great. I did the experiment and fell prey to competitors and quickly found they did not work for me [...] Within 2 weeks of switching back, I noticed a complete change for the better. Will not switch again!"*
—Melissa V.
Advertisement
Satisfied.
"Before I had trouble with bloating and gas after I ate but now, oh wow! It’s like this supplement has regulated my gut."*
—Melina R.
It really works!
"My stomach bloat was gone after consistently taking this for two weeks. Highly recommend!"*
—Monica V.
Advertisement
Highly recommend!
"Within a couple of days, my gut issues were getting better and almost a month in I’m feeling great. Highly recommend!"*
—Lori K.
It delivers results.
"The probiotic+ definitely has helped with my gut health. Ever since taking it, I’m more in control of any bloating that might have occurred before."*
—Michael R.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
With four microbial strains targeted for gut health, mbg's probiotic+ is a supplement to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Learn more about the product here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.