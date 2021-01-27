Yes. As long as you're comfortable, it's completely safe to have sex while pregnant.

There may be circumstances in high-risk pregnancies where your doctor advises against sexual activity to prevent contracting (like you do when you orgasm), but that's rare, says board-certified OB-GYN Christine Sterling, M.D. Talk to your doctor if you have any known pregnancy complications. But unless you have vaginal bleeding, your water broke, you have placenta previa (when the placenta covers the opening in your cervix), or if you're at significant risk for preterm labor, OB-GYN Shieva Ghofrany, M.D., says you're free to explore pregnancy sex.

There are actually a lot of benefits of having sex during pregnancy, including: