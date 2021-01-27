This rear-entry sex position is great during all three trimesters and may be especially handy during the third trimester since it takes pressure off your back, pelvis, and stomach. Typically, you'll be on all fours while your partner penetrates or performs oral on you from behind. Based on how far along you are, it might be difficult to hold yourself up, so try to relax your weight on pillows or enjoy this position on the couch.

Since this position allows for deeper penetration, make sure to communicate with your partner about your level of comfort if you're going that route. You can also put a pillow between you two to keep them from going too deep inside you. "There are also rings that can be put on a partner's penis, or on a sex toy that prevents it from going too deep," says women's health expert Wendie Trubow, M.D.