8 Stretches & Exercises To Help Manage Lower Body Pain From Pregnancy

The body undergoes many changes during pregnancy, some of which can be quite painful. Most of the pain and discomfort, like pelvic floor dysfunction and tight muscles in the legs, hips, and back, can be addressed with physical therapy. In the middle of a pandemic, though, not all pregnant moms feel comfortable receiving non-essential in-person treatment.

To help manage these common pregnancy pains, physical therapist Jaclyn Fulop, M.S., shares eight exercises that women can do at home. Each of the moves helps to activate hip, core, hamstring, and pelvic muscles that can become tight or swollen during pregnancy.