Anytime a meal (or snack) containing carbohydrates is consumed, blood sugar rises. It’s biology. But oftentimes if a carbohydrate-containing meal isn’t balanced with the other macronutrients (protein and fat), blood sugar levels spike quickly and then drop.

This review showed that having whey protein before a meal significantly lowered this peak glucose concentration afterward. And those with type 2 diabetes also experienced a greater reduction of blood glucose levels 30 minutes to 2 hours after the meal—compared to those without diabetes.