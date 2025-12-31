This Simple Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Could just 60 minutes of moderate exercise per week significantly improve cancer outcomes? According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine1, the answer is a resounding yes.
Conducted over 13 years, the research highlights the powerful link between physical activity and lower rates of cancer progression and mortality.
A closer look at the study
Researchers examined the relationship between physical activity levels before a cancer diagnosis and subsequent disease progression and survival rates. Participants were grouped into three categories:
- Inactive: No recorded physical activity
- Low activity: Less than 60 minutes per week
- Moderate to high activity: 60 or more minutes per week
Results: more movement, better outcomes
Even modest exercise proved to be a game changer:
- Two years post-diagnosis: 74% of inactive participants showed no disease progression, compared to 78% of those with low activity and 80% of those with moderate to high activity.
- Risk of death: Those with low activity had a 33% lower risk of death from any cause compared to inactive individuals, while moderate to high activity reduced that risk by a remarkable 47%.
These benefits persisted over time: At five years, survival rates were 84% for inactive participants, 90% for those with low activity, and 91% for moderate to high activity.
The biology of exercise & cancer
How does exercise help? Researchers suggest several mechanisms:
- Enhanced immune function: Physical activity boosts the number of natural killer cells, lymphocytes, and neutrophils, which play critical roles in fighting cancer.
- Hormonal regulation: Exercise helps balance estrogen and testosterone levels2, potentially reducing the progression risk of hormone-sensitive cancers like breast and prostate cancer.
- Reduced inflammation: Regular movement is known to lower systemic inflammation, a key factor in cancer progression.
The takeaway
As cancer remains a significant health concern, this research underscores the role of lifestyle changes in both prevention and management. While the study is observational and cannot definitively prove cause and effect, the evidence strongly supports the protective power of movement.
In a world searching for effective ways to combat cancer, perhaps one of the simplest solutions is right under our feet—just one step at a time.