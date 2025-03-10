Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Simple Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
March 10, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by JulPo / istock
March 10, 2025

Could just 60 minutes of moderate exercise per week significantly improve cancer outcomes? According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine1, the answer is a resounding "yes." 

Conducted over 13 years, the research highlights the powerful link between physical activity and lower rates of cancer progression and mortality.

A closer look at the study

The study1 analyzed data from 28,248 cancer patients enrolled in South Africa’s Discovery Health Medical Scheme. All participants were part of the Vitality health promotion program, which tracked their physical activity through fitness devices, gym visits, and organized events.

Researchers examined the relationship between physical activity levels before a cancer diagnosis and subsequent disease progression and survival rates. Participants were grouped into three categories:

  • Inactive: No recorded physical activity
  • Low activity: Less than 60 minutes per week
  • Moderate to high activity: 60 or more minutes per week

Results: more movement, better outcomes

Even modest exercise proved to be a game-changer:

  • Two years post-diagnosis: 74% of inactive participants showed no disease progression, compared to 78% of those with low activity and 80% of those with moderate to high activity.
  • Risk of death: Those with low activity had a 33% lower risk of death from any cause compared to inactive individuals, while moderate to high activity reduced that risk by a remarkable 47%.

These benefits persisted over time: at five years, survival rates were 84% for inactive participants, 90% for those with low activity, and 91% for moderate to high activity.

The biology of exercise & cancer

How does exercise help? Researchers suggest several mechanisms:

The takeaway

As cancer remains a significant health concern, this research underscores the role of lifestyle changes in both prevention and management. While the study is observational and cannot definitively prove cause and effect, the evidence strongly supports the protective power of movement.

In a world searching for effective ways to combat cancer, perhaps one of the simplest solutions is right under our feet—just one step at a time.

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

