What Is Post-Pandemic Growth? A Neuroscientist On This Mental Health Phenomenon

Approximately 175 million people worldwide have been infected by COVID-19. There were over 600,000 deaths. Millions of individuals lost their jobs. And we experienced a year of isolation due to social distancing. Case in point: We've all been subjected to pandemic-induced trauma of some sort.

Trauma research shows that the vast majority of people who experience trauma—about 80%—will recover in just a few months. About 10% of people, however, will develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as flashbacks, hypervigilance, or feeling numb.

What about the other 10%?

Those are the lucky ones who will experience post-pandemic growth—my timely take on the term “post-traumatic growth” (PTG) coined by psychologists Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun. Essentially, for these individuals, going through a traumatic event has a lasting positive effect that makes them feel stronger and more alive. In this case, the COVID-19 pandemic.