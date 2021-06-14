mindbodygreen

Mental Health
10% Of People Will Likely Experience Post-Pandemic Growth: A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist Explains What That Means

10% Of People Will Likely Experience Post-Pandemic Growth: A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist Explains What That Means

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist By Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, Inc.
What Is Post-Pandemic Growth? A Neuroscientist On This Mental Health Phenomenon

Image by Kristine Weilert / Stocksy

June 14, 2021 — 22:04 PM

Approximately 175 million people worldwide have been infected by COVID-19. There were over 600,000 deaths. Millions of individuals lost their jobs. And we experienced a year of isolation due to social distancing. Case in point: We've all been subjected to pandemic-induced trauma of some sort.  

Trauma research shows that the vast majority of people who experience trauma—about 80%—will recover in just a few months. About 10% of people, however, will develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as flashbacks, hypervigilance, or feeling numb. 

What about the other 10%?

Those are the lucky ones who will experience post-pandemic growth—my timely take on the term “post-traumatic growth” (PTG) coined by psychologists Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun. Essentially, for these individuals, going through a traumatic event has a lasting positive effect that makes them feel stronger and more alive. In this case, the COVID-19 pandemic.

What does PTG entail?

Research has found that PTG may involve any of the following five factors—represented by the mnemonic SPARK:

  • Spirituality: A deepening spiritual life or a renewed sense of meaning and purpose. 
  • Possibilities: The ability to see new opportunities due to (or in spite of) the traumatic event or experience. 
  • Appreciation: Becoming more grateful for the little things in life that bring you joy
  • Relationships: A sense of deeper bonding in relationships or relating to others in more meaningful ways. 
  • Kick-ass personal strength: When you feel like if you survived this experience, you can survive anything
How to optimize a PTG response.

As we begin heading into post-pandemic life, think about changes you can make to nurture these five areas of PTG.

I generally recommend spending 10 to 20 minutes a day in meditation or prayer. Not only could this help you get in touch with your spiritual side, but they're also both fantastic stress-reduction tools. In fact, one brain-imaging study from UCLA researchers found the hippocampus (which is involved in memory and mood) and the frontal cortex were significantly larger in people who meditate regularly. I recommend this practice to all of my patients for better brain health and mental well-being.

I also advise focusing on positive thoughts as much as possible, to trigger a release of feel-good neurochemicals—this can help with the possibilities and appreciation aspects of PTG, among other constructive impacts on well-being. Establishing a consistent gratitude practice can be beneficial, as well.

These are just a few examples of useful practices, but this experience will, of course, look different for everyone. The important thing is to find what works best for you personally, and hopefully take steps towards a more positive, meaningful future.

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Daniel Amen, M.D. Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult...

