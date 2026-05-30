What Longevity Bro Influencers Get Wrong About Women, According To MDs

It’s easier to understand when you consider that fat contains nine calories per gram, more than double the four calories per gram of protein and carbohydrates. Women who are eating clean and healthy often discover, when they actually look at their macros, that their "healthy" diet is calorie-dense in ways that are working against their body composition goals. Once I started tracking, I certainly saw this for myself, and I can tell you this: I no longer take a spoon freely to an open jar of almond butter.