What Longevity Bro Influencers Get Wrong About Women, According To MDs
If you’ve followed any type of health content on social media, you’ve likely been served a “longevity bro” account at one point or another.
You know the ones, they have an air of expertise around how to get your body to work like a well-oiled machine long past 100, as long as you have time, money, and a Y chromosome. And they’re offering you this information with a side dish of thirst trap pics from their latest (really cool) physical endeavor, typically with a hefty price tag.
While I don’t doubt that these male influencers have experimented on themselves and found great benefits from their trials and errors, those results cannot so simply be translated to women’s bodies. And sadly, for the sake of clicks, we’re often led to believe they can.
But what if the most-hyped longevity interventions don't just fail to support female physiology, but actively work against it? Here's what the evidence, and the experts, actually say.
Meet the experts
Amy Killen, M.D.
Amy Killen, M.D. is a longevity and regenerative medicine physician, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Humanaut Health, and author of the forthcoming The Female Longevity Curve.
Natalie Crawford, M.D.
Natalie Crawford, M.D. is a double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, and author of The Fertility Formula.
Ashley Damaj, BCBA, MSW, CN, CPT
Ashley Damaj, CPT is a behavioral therapist, nutritionist, natural bodybuilding competitor, and founder of Mothership Wellness.
The research problem nobody talks about
Let’s start with a history lesson. The NIH didn't require women to be included in federally funded clinical trials until 1993 due to FDA guidelines that cited concern over hormonal variability and reproductive risk, which, ironically, is exactly why women's health research needs to be done in the first place.
So for decades, much of what we confidently "know" about aging, metabolism, and longevity was built purely on male biology. The result is a massive knowledge gap.
As Amy Killen, M.D., a longevity and regenerative medicine physician and co-founder of Humanaut Health, puts it bluntly: "We take the male cardiovascular research, the male exercise studies, the male fasting data, and then extrapolate—badly—onto a 47-year-old woman whose hormones are in freefall and whose body is a fundamentally different system."
And the gap isn't just about lifespan. Women already live longer than men on average, but they spend significantly more of those years in poor health. Two-thirds of Alzheimer's patients are women and one in two women over 50 will fracture a bone.
The longevity conversation for women isn't necessarily how do I live to 100? The question is more like, how do we get there strong, cognitively sharp, mobile, and feeling well?
"Women live roughly five years longer than men in every society on earth and almost nobody in mainstream medicine has thought it worth studying why," says Killen. "We are understudied, undertreated, and still outliving the people the science was actually designed for."
That's a fundamentally different conversation than the one happening on most longevity podcasts and social media posts.
Women live roughly five years longer than men in every society on earth and almost nobody in mainstream medicine has thought it worth studying why.
The mental load is a longevity issue
Here's the thing about the longevity bro protocols: they assume women have time and energy for it—two things that are structurally less available to us.
Women still carry a disproportionate share of household labor, childcare planning, and family caregiving, and that's before accounting for the cognitive and emotional labor of managing other people's lives. Oh, and we make up almost 60% of the full-time workforce.
The mental load isn't just exhausting. It is actually accelerating our biological aging1. That means even though your birthday only rolls around once a year, your cells are blowing out candles at a faster rate.
Elevated cortisol is directly linked to shortened telomeres, increased systemic inflammation, and disrupted sleep, the very mechanisms the longevity protocols are trying to reverse.
So now, not only are we dealing with that baseline load, we are adding to it with complicated, unattainable health goals and feeling worse when we can’t accomplish them.
Ashley Damaj, behavioral therapist and nutritionist at Mothership Wellness, coaches busy working mothers on sustainable health habits. She explained on the mindbodygreen podcast, "When I'm working with clients, I look at how much time they are engaged in—taking that extra project at work when their plate is already full, being room mom again when they're already stretched thin. We look at where they can leverage time, what no longer serves them, what boundaries they are not putting up."
A genuinely female-centered longevity framework would treat reducing mental load (think boundaries, delegation, systemic support, and the radical act of saying no) as a legitimate anti-aging intervention.
Fasting forgot about women’s hormones
Just skip breakfast. Or dinner. Or try only eating between the hours of 11 and 7 (but still be sure to give your kids three square meals a day, plus snacks, while you abstain). These are only a few of the variations of intermittent fasting recommended in recent years as a means for achieving a longer, healthier life.
But, as with most health concepts, it’s not so cut and dry.
A woman's brain is wired to interpret extended caloric restriction as a signal that conditions are unsafe for reproduction, and it responds accordingly, downregulating the very hormonal pathways that govern cycle health, ovulation, estrogen, and progesterone.
Crawford explains, "The hypothalamus is the part of the brain that is constantly interpreting hormones. For women, the hypothalamus exhibits increased sensitivity to outside factors, as it is constantly interpreting the body's energy and metabolic reserves to carry a pregnancy."
According to Crawford, "Fasting greater than 12 hours can result in impaired ovulation, lower production of estrogen and progesterone, and ultimately an increase in chronic inflammation."
I know I’m not the only woman who overdid intermittent fasting only to lose her period, feel constantly fatigued, and wonder why I wasn’t reaching my wellness goals. Anyone else?
And the cortisol only compounds the issue. Women tend to have a more reactive hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis2, meaning we're more sensitive to the stress signals that fasting generates. Research has found3 that caloric restriction significantly increases cortisol and perceived stress in women. This cascade can disrupt thyroid function, fragment sleep, and amplify mood changes.
Not to mention, I know zero women who enjoy feeling hungry.
Speaking of which, women’s hunger hormones tell a similar story. We tend to experience greater fluctuations in ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the satiety hormone) across the menstrual cycle, making rigid fasting windows harder to sustain and, in some phases, much more of a mental battle.
Killen is less worried about the impacts of intermittent fasting for women who are still cycling—pointing out that we are far from fragile if we miss a snack—but she does urge us to pay close attention to how we’re feeling and that we often need to adjust our fasting approach with age.
“Cycling women have estrogen-protected mitochondria that are exquisitely flexible; we shift fuel sources beautifully, handle missed meals, tolerate temperature swings, and adapt to acute stress. Where the rules genuinely change is post-menopause, when estrogen (mostly) leaves and that mitochondrial adaptability drops—that's when prolonged fasting, daily cold plunges, and chronic caloric deficit start to backfire.”
Killen’s take is that fasting isn't categorically harmful for all women. Research suggests it may actually help reduce androgens in women with PMOS4 (formerly called PCOS), potentially improving cycle regularity and fertility in that specific context.
But as a blanket longevity protocol delivered without reference to cycle phase, hormonal status, or life stage, it's a much weaker longevity prescription for women than implied. If you’re experimenting with intermittent fasting and notice any symptoms, it may be time to back off. Every body will react differently.
Fasting greater than 12 hours can result in impaired ovulation, lower production of estrogen and progesterone, and ultimately an increase in chronic inflammation.
Evidence on cold plunging is seriously lacking for women
If you’re tired of your brother-in-law swearing a morning cold plunge will change your life, you may want to save a few of the following talking points for your next conversation.
Unfortunately, the evidence base for cold plunging is almost entirely built on male subjects. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis found that only one of eleven studies on cold water immersion had female participants, and other reviews have explicitly called for female-only cohorts5 to address the sex bias in this literature.
Crawford flags the broader hormonal concern. "Longevity protocols are constantly changing, but two consistent options which increase stress hormones and result in hypothalamic dysfunction include extended fasting and cold plunging."
The same hormonal architecture that makes women sensitive to fasting makes them sensitive to thermal stress—particularly around ovulation, when reproductive signaling is most vulnerable to disruption.
Now, if you love a cold shower or a plunge, I’m not here to rain on your parade. Some women self-report relief from stress, perimenopausal symptoms, and there's emerging evidence around sleep and quality of life.
But it's worth knowing that the same review found no significant evidence for the mood and inflammation benefits (which are the ones most often cited) and sleep improvements were restricted to male data.
We can’t forget about muscle
There's also one more big factor worth flagging, for anyone, regardless of sex. Emerging research suggests that cold water immersion post-exercise may actually blunt muscle protein synthesis6, reducing the muscle's ability to take up and use dietary protein-derived amino acids after a workout. So diving chin deep in an ice bath after crushing your lift isn’t actually getting you the gains you’re after.
A 2024 meta-analysis confirmed the effect, finding that post-exercise cold water immersion lessened hypertrophy after resistance training. And another 2025 study7 drilled further in, finding that cold immersion essentially restricts the blood flow that delivers amino acids to muscle tissue after training.
Not quite what you want after working hard to break your PR on the weight rack.
Body composition is more complicated for women
While protein has gotten more attention in recent years, the longevity world has always loved dietary fat. Olive oil, avocado, nuts, fatty fish, full-fat everything. The implication is that quality matters more than quantity, so just “eat clean” and let the good times roll.
But for women, particularly those navigating perimenopause (and from my personal experience, I’d say even throughout our 30s), it glosses over a real hormonal reality that affects how fat is stored and metabolized throughout our lives.
"There are two paths that diverged in the woods," explains Damaj. "Holistic nutrition says avocados are good for you. They've got monounsaturated fats, they've got a lot of fiber. What holistic nutrition is missing is the fitness nutrition path—which cares about how many macros and calories you're consuming. If you are a good holistic nutrition eater, you're over-consuming fats and under-consuming lean proteins."
When I heard Damaj share this, something clicked. Is that why I was never fully reaching my body composition goals? The healthy fats were working against me?!
It’s easier to understand when you consider that fat contains nine calories per gram, more than double the four calories per gram of protein and carbohydrates. Women who are eating clean and healthy often discover, when they actually look at their macros, that their "healthy" diet is calorie-dense in ways that are working against their body composition goals. Once I started tracking, I certainly saw this for myself, and I can tell you this: I no longer take a spoon freely to an open jar of almond butter.
Unsurprisingly, hormones only compound things. Estrogen actively promotes fat storage, particularly in the reproductive years. This is biological, not personal failure. Post-menopause, as estrogen drops, fat redistribution shifts from subcutaneous storage (hips and thighs) to visceral accumulation around the abdomen, which carries significantly higher cardiovascular and metabolic risk.
Women in perimenopause and menopause often find that caloric density matters more than it ever did before, even when every ingredient on the plate is technically "clean."
Damaj recommends a practical reframe: "We need to write a line in the middle where we're honoring the holistic nutrition gods and the fitness nutrition gods. Eating holistically healthy foods within the right amounts, that's the biggest thing. If you're in the store wondering what to buy, first look at protein, second look at fiber, third look at sugar, fourth look at overall calories."
None of this is about restriction, fear of fat, or abandoning the foods that genuinely support hormonal health, brain function, and cellular aging. I still love my healthy fats, I’m just way more conscious about how many of them I consume, and my body composition has thanked me for it.
The "eat fat freely" messaging is not a free pass to a healthier, longer life, or the body you want, and the right amounts look different across a woman's hormonal lifespan.
Longevity drug studies missed the memo on women
The longevity drug conversation also assumes women are just small men.
Rapamycin started gaining traction in the longevity space years ago, with the longevity bros happily touting its benefits as a drug worth knowing.
"The female-specific evidence is paper-thin,” Killen explains. “We have male mouse data, male anecdotes, and almost no controlled human trials in women, plus open questions about immune function, wound healing, and how it interacts with the menstrual cycle.”
Metformin, a drug commonly used for type 2 diabetics, is similarly under-studied in non-diabetic women. Killen says it’s "popular, under-studied, and possibly blunts the exercise adaptations women need most."
And then there's the intervention she considers most underrated in all of longevity medicine—one that costs about $15 a month and is almost never discussed.
"Vaginal estrogen. All adult vaginas need estrogen. If you don't make it, take it," she says. "It is the single most cost-effective, lowest-risk, highest-impact intervention in women's longevity medicine. We're talking about preventing recurrent UTIs—a leading cause of sepsis and hospitalization in older women—maintaining sexual function, preserving pelvic floor integrity, and reducing urinary incontinence. The data is overwhelming and the safety profile is excellent, even in breast cancer survivors. Yet most women over 60 are never offered it."
Crawford highlights why that’s so essential for a woman’s health over the long term. "For women, the longevity conversation starts with the ovary. The ovary exhibits the first signs of aging—and ovarian cells age at twice the rate of other cells in the body. For each year that a woman goes into menopause later, she has an extended lifespan and lower chronic disease risk."
Most male longevity influencers never even mention ovarian health. That's the longevity gender gap in action.
For women, the longevity conversation starts with the ovary. The ovary exhibits the first signs of aging—and ovarian cells age at twice the rate of other cells in the body.
Women are winning with connection
The takeaway
The foundations of longevity for women (or anyone, for that matter) do not have to be complicated, expensive, or time-consuming. They are, however, different in important ways from what the male-led longevity industry tends to emphasize.
The levers that matter most, according to Killen, are movement, sleep, nutrition, community, and hormone optimization. "If those five aren't dialed, nothing else compensates. You can take all the NAD and resveratrol you want, but if you're estrogen-deficient and sleep five fragmented hours, you're not aging well."
The real longevity gap for women isn't lifespan, it's healthspan. That's the conversation the mainstream longevity world is only beginning to have. Women deserve protocols built for female physiology, not frameworks borrowed from male defaults. Hopefully, more conversations like this push us in the right direction.
7 Sources
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0889159122001477
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24944032/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20368473/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-026-04316-7
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40279-022-01644-9
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7028023/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC12321330/