I Skipped Breakfast for 2 Years — Here's What It Did to My Health
Hold up, before you get too far. This is not the article you think it's going to be.
I know, I know—you clicked expecting me to tell you that intermittent fasting changed my life, that skipping breakfast was the productivity hack nobody told you about, that I manifested my dream body through the magical power of an 8-hour eating window. And honestly? For a while, I would have written exactly that article. I did lose weight. I felt like I had cracked the code.
But I also lost my energy, my motivation to work out, and my monthly cycle.
So no, this is not the fasting success story you were expecting. These days, breakfast is my favorite meal, and I eat within 30 minutes of waking, sometimes before 7 am (old me is gasping). The woman who used to chug black coffee and sprint to a 6:30 am strength session on an empty stomach cannot relate. But she probably should have listened sooner.
What is intermittent fasting, anyway?
In case you're newer to the concept, intermittent fasting (IF) is all about which hours of the day you eat, your "feeding window," and which ones you don't, your "fast." The most popular version, 16:8, means you fast for 16 hours and fit all your eating into an 8-hour window—say, noon to 8 pm. Your body, during the fasted state, is thought to shift from burning glucose to burning stored fat, and research suggests it can support metabolic health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management.
The science here is real and compelling. But (and this is a big, important but), most of that research was conducted on men, or on mixed-sex groups, without analyzing results by sex. Which matters enormously, as we'll get into.
Why it's not always the best for women
Women’s bodies rely on a tightly regulated network of hormones, including estrogen, progesterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), that work together to maintain a regular menstrual cycle. This system is highly responsive to stress signals, and prolonged fasting, especially combined with intense exercise, is read by your body as a stress event.
The mechanism behind this is the HPA axis, your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, the command center for your stress response. When you skip breakfast and then hit the gym hard, your cortisol levels spike. Cortisol is not inherently the villain; it helps mobilize energy. But chronically elevated cortisol, day after day, fasted workout after fasted workout, starts suppressing the reproductive hormones. Your body, in an evolutionary act of self-preservation, essentially decides: this is not a safe time to reproduce. It dials down the hormonal signals that drive your cycle.
That’s why some women (aka me) start to notice irregular periods, or lose them altogether, when fasting aggressively or under-eating. There’s also emerging research1 suggesting that women may experience more pronounced blood sugar swings and increased cortisol responses to fasting compared to men.
None of this means intermittent fasting is inherently bad. It just means it’s not one-size-fits-all, and for many women, especially those who are active, stressed, or under-fueling, it can tip the balance in the wrong direction.
What my routine used to look like
Alarm at 6 am. Beeline to the kitchen, not for food, just coffee. Black. Out the door by 6:20, at the gym by 6:30, and for the next hour, I was lifting heavy and doing cardio on a completely empty stomach. Shower, get dressed, commute, and then, finally, eat something around 11 am. Two full meals and a snack jammed into an 8-hour window, then nothing until the next morning. Rinse, repeat.
And to be fair, there were upsides. I was in a busy, chaotic season of life, and not having to think about food in the morning streamlined my routine. When I traveled, the flexibility was a lifesaver—no scrambling for an airport breakfast or feeling guilty about the hotel's sad continental spread. And yes, I did see changes in my body composition that were quite motivating.
Little did I know, I was spiking my cortisol like crazy, living in a chronic state of stress. This led to brain fog, irritability, fatigue (girl, I was in bed by 8:30 pm every night because I was that exhausted), and deregulated hormones.
At the time, it just became my new normal. But, looking back, my body was trying to tell me something important, and I kept ignoring it.
What my routine looks like now
The turning point was a combination of things. Another month without my period, a conversation with my doctor, and a hard look at what I was actually doing to my body in the name of "wellness." Something had to change.
So I did the thing that used to feel unthinkable. I started eating breakfast. At first, it felt… weird. Like I was breaking the one rule I had followed so strictly for so long.
But, within a few weeks, I began to look forward to waking up because there was food. I would try out new smoothie recipes or overnight oats. It felt good to fuel my body. And I could tell my body appreciated it too. My period came back. My energy came back. My workouts started feeling good again. I actually had energy to make it through the day. And, fortunately for all of us, my fuse wasn’t as short.
I still wake up early, but instead of rushing out the door fueled by coffee alone, I eat within 30 minutes of waking. Sometimes even earlier if I’m hungry.
Most days, I have a big bowl of Greek yogurt with blueberries, raspberries, homemade granola, and a generous spoonful of chia seeds. Or, if I’m craving something savory, I’ll make two eggs (usually fried in a little olive oil), chicken sausage, sautéed spinach, and sourdough toast.
How to build a nourishing & satiating breakfast
Start with protein. That’s your anchor. It helps stabilize blood sugar, supports muscle recovery, and keeps you full longer. Think eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, even leftover protein from dinner.
Then layer in healthy fats, things like chia seeds, avocado, or even the natural fats in eggs. These help with satiety and hormone production. And don’t be afraid of carbs. Adding quality sources like whole oats, berries, or sourdough gives your body the quick energy it needs in the morning, especially if you’re active.
Looking for more breakfast inspiration? Check out these RD-approved breakfast recipes that are packed with protein.
The takeaway
I'm not here to tell you that intermittent fasting is the devil and everyone who does it is misguided. It works for some people. For certain women, particularly those who are not doing intense fasted workouts, not under significant stress, and not in their peak reproductive years, a condensed eating window might feel great and come without the hormonal consequences I experienced. Everyone’s body is different, and it’s crucial that you listen to yours.
That is what I wish someone had told me back then. Not to dismiss my hunger. To take a rest day. And to eat the dang breakfast. Because, eating breakfast, eating early, nourishing yourself before you ask your body to perform is not a weakness. It's not a lack of discipline. For many of us, it is the healthiest thing we can do.