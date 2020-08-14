With gym and studio closed around the country, at-home workouts have become the new normal. While sweating it out in your living room is a great way to get your daily movement, while the weather is nice, I highly encourage you to (safely) take your workout outside.

If playgrounds are open in your area, seek out an unoccupied set of monkey bars and crank out some strength-training moves. Before you head out, be sure to pack disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer—and always practice social distancing, even while wearing your mask at the park. (Note: You can also do most of these exercises on a pull-up bar.)

Once you've got all of that covered, head out to the sunshine, and tackle these five upper-body and core exercises.