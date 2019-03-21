Maybe you heard about plantar fasciitis at one point or another and wrote it off as a condition that comes on later in life. But it's actually pretty common for 20-, 30-, and 40-somethings to experience it. Characterized by inflammation of the thick band of tissue (aka the plantar fascia) that runs across the bottom of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes, this condition is more common among runners, people who are overweight, people who wear unsupportive shoes like flats or high heels, and people whose jobs require them to stand for prolonged periods of time.

Essentially, anything that puts too much stress on the tissue that's meant to support the sole and small intrinsic muscles of the foot can lead to plantar fasciitis. "Because of stress and tension on plantar fascia, you get minor tears at that origin on the heel bone. If left untreated and you continue to exercise or walk in bad shoes, those tears continue to progress and cause inflammation and pain," says Jeanine Robotti, clinical director and physical therapist at Physio Logic, an integrated wellness facility in Brooklyn.

The condition tends to be worse with those first few steps after getting out of bed, Robotti says, because the tissues in your feet shorten while you sleep, making things tight come morning.