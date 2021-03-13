A 4-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza You Can Make In Just 10 Minutes

If you have ten minutes, you have time to make this giant pancake for breakfast (or brunch!) today. You start out by cooking it on the stove top for a bit, before transferring the whole pan to the oven under a hot broiler. This means you can skip the flip—which is a relief when you're making one huge pancake. Then, share it pizza style, in slices you can pick up and eat with your hands.

The base of the pancake only has four ingredients (five, if you count the touch of coconut oil you use to coat the pan). It only uses a couple tablespoons of flour—the thickness of the batter really relies on plantains. A starchier cousin of bananas, plantains are a good source of fiber and resistant starch, along with vitamins A, C, and B-6. This nutritious ingredient is also perfect for both sweet and savory applications in the kitchen.

That's one of the best things about this pancake pizza: the flavor works well with pretty much any toppings you like. Pair it with maple syrup and fruit, or top it with avocado and lemon—it's really a delicious blank canvas.