mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
A 4-Ingredient Plantain Pancake Pizza You Can Make Sweet Or Savory

A 4-Ingredient Plantain Pancake Pizza You Can Make Sweet Or Savory

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
A 4-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza You Can Make In Just 10 Minutes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 13, 2021 — 13:03 PM

If you have ten minutes, you have time to make this giant pancake for breakfast (or brunch!) today. You start out by cooking it on the stove top for a bit, before transferring the whole pan to the oven under a hot broiler. This means you can skip the flip—which is a relief when you're making one huge pancake. Then, share it pizza style, in slices you can pick up and eat with your hands.

The base of the pancake only has four ingredients (five, if you count the touch of coconut oil you use to coat the pan). It only uses a couple tablespoons of flour—the thickness of the batter really relies on plantains. A starchier cousin of bananas, plantains are a good source of fiber and resistant starch, along with vitamins A, C, and B-6. This nutritious ingredient is also perfect for both sweet and savory applications in the kitchen.

That's one of the best things about this pancake pizza: the flavor works well with pretty much any toppings you like. Pair it with maple syrup and fruit, or top it with avocado and lemon—it's really a delicious blank canvas.

Four-Ingredient Plantain Pancake Pizza

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe plantain
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp coconut flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • Coconut oil, for pan
Advertisement

Method

  • Set the oven broiler to high. In a high-speed blender, combine the plantain, eggs, coconut flour and baking soda and blend until smooth. It should be a thick batter, but still spreadable.
  • Heat a 9-inch cast iron or oven-safe pan over medium heat. Oil the pan with the coconut oil, making sure to oil it well so the pancake won't stick.
  • Cook the pancake over medium heat for2 to 3 minutes, or until you see bubbles on the top. Then, place the pan on a rack 6 inches under the broiler. Broil for about 2 minutes, or until the top begins to brown and the pancake feels stiff and cooked through.
  • Remove the pan from the broiler and flip the pancake onto a plate. Top with your desired toppings.

Sweet & savory topping ideas

  • Plain yogurt
  • Nut butter
  • Fresh fruit
  • Granola
  • Pure maple syrup
  • Sliced avocado
  • Hemp seeds
Reprinted with permission from Just Eat Real Food by Caitlin Greene, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Caitlin Greene

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

3 Brain-Healthy Cooking Fats This Nutritional Psychiatrist Always Has On Hand

Drew Ramsey, M.D.
3 Brain-Healthy Cooking Fats This Nutritional Psychiatrist Always Has On Hand
Functional Food

The One Gut-Healthy Ingredient This Functional Nutritionist Can't Live Without

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The One Gut-Healthy Ingredient This Functional Nutritionist Can't Live Without
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

This Cardiologist Wants You To Up Your Fiber Intake + 4 Go-To Sources

Jason Wachob
This Cardiologist Wants You To Up Your Fiber Intake + 4 Go-To Sources
Beauty

The Surprising Way The Pandemic Has Transformed Our Relationship With Blush

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way The Pandemic Has Transformed Our Relationship With Blush
Parenting

How To Raise A More Resilient Kid With This Expert-Approved Technique

Harold S. Koplewicz, M.D.
How To Raise A More Resilient Kid With This Expert-Approved Technique
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Surprising Way You Should Apply Concealer To Fill Out Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way You Should Apply Concealer To Fill Out Fine Lines
Personal Growth

3 Rituals For Moving Through Grief & Anger At Your Own Pace

Sarah Regan
3 Rituals For Moving Through Grief & Anger At Your Own Pace
Spirituality

Meet Pisces: The Go-With-The-Flow Psychic Of The Zodiac

Sarah Regan
Meet Pisces: The Go-With-The-Flow Psychic Of The Zodiac
Beauty

Do You Feel Like Your Skin Reacts To Everything? You May Have This

Alexandra Engler
Do You Feel Like Your Skin Reacts To Everything? You May Have This
Integrative Health

The Underrated Food A Functional MD Says Makes You Instantly Hydrated

Jamie Schneider
The Underrated Food A Functional MD Says Makes You Instantly Hydrated
Spirituality

The Year's Only Pisces New Moon Could Be A Cosmic Spiritual Awakening

The AstroTwins
The Year's Only Pisces New Moon Could Be A Cosmic Spiritual Awakening
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plantain-pancake-pizza

Your article and new folder have been saved!