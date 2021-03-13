A 4-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza You Can Make In Just 10 Minutes

A 4-Ingredient Plantain Pancake Pizza You Can Make Sweet Or Savory
If you have ten minutes, you have time to make this giant pancake for breakfast (or brunch!) today. You start out by cooking it on the stove top for a bit, before transferring the whole pan to the oven under a hot broiler. This means you can skip the flip—which is a relief when you're making one huge pancake. Then, share it pizza style, in slices you can pick up and eat with your hands.
The base of the pancake only has four ingredients (five, if you count the touch of coconut oil you use to coat the pan). It only uses a couple tablespoons of flour—the thickness of the batter really relies on plantains. A starchier cousin of bananas, plantains are a good source of fiber and resistant starch, along with vitamins A, C, and B-6. This nutritious ingredient is also perfect for both sweet and savory applications in the kitchen.
That's one of the best things about this pancake pizza: the flavor works well with pretty much any toppings you like. Pair it with maple syrup and fruit, or top it with avocado and lemon—it's really a delicious blank canvas.
Four-Ingredient Plantain Pancake Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 large ripe plantain
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tbsp coconut flour
- ½ tsp baking soda
- Coconut oil, for pan
Method
- Set the oven broiler to high. In a high-speed blender, combine the plantain, eggs, coconut flour and baking soda and blend until smooth. It should be a thick batter, but still spreadable.
- Heat a 9-inch cast iron or oven-safe pan over medium heat. Oil the pan with the coconut oil, making sure to oil it well so the pancake won't stick.
- Cook the pancake over medium heat for2 to 3 minutes, or until you see bubbles on the top. Then, place the pan on a rack 6 inches under the broiler. Broil for about 2 minutes, or until the top begins to brown and the pancake feels stiff and cooked through.
- Remove the pan from the broiler and flip the pancake onto a plate. Top with your desired toppings.
Sweet & savory topping ideas
- Plain yogurt
- Nut butter
- Fresh fruit
- Granola
- Pure maple syrup
- Sliced avocado
- Hemp seeds
