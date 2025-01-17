Skip to Content
Recipes

A Plant-Based Ground "Beef" Recipe Filled With Gut-Healthy Fiber

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
January 17, 2025
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Plant Based Beef Crumbles
Image by Eva Kolenko
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While there are a number of vegan meat substitutes on the market these days, we're all for finding recipes that use whole foods (like mushrooms or jackfruit), to make the swap.

That's exactly why this recipe for gluten-free, homemade meatless "ground beef" caught our eye in The Vegan Meat Cookbook by Miyoko Schinner. Made with a mix of a few vegan pantry staples—mushrooms, walnuts, chickpeas, and oats—it's meant to mimic the feel of ground meat, specifically beef. The texture is largely thanks to using a food processor to chop up—but not puree—the ingredients.

All these component parts add up to a mixture that's packed with fiber: Oats offer a whopping 8 to 16 grams per cup, and mushrooms, walnuts, and chickpeas are all modestly good sources, as well. And all that fiber can help promote better gut health and digestion. What's more, king trumpet mushrooms have a number of health-supporting antioxidants. 

Plus, with so many different plant-based foods coming together to make the basic mix, there's a good range of vitamins and nutrients, too.

One of the best things about this mix, other than the fact that it's largely made up of things you're likely to have on hand, is that it keeps in the fridge for up to a week.

S,o after prepping the crumbles, you can have them ready for everything from tacos to a vegan Bolognese sauce.

Ground "Beef" Crumbles

Makes 12 ounces

Ingredients

  • Olive oil for oiling the sheet pan
  • 10 ounces king trumpet mushrooms
  • 1 cup raw walnuts
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas, rinsed
  • ½ cup rolled oats or steel-cut oats
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, tamari, or Bragg Liquid Aminos
  • 1 tablespoon vegan beef base, such as Better Than Bouillon
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Method

  1. Pulse the mushrooms in a food processor until chopped into little bits, but do not process too long or it will turn to a puree. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Next, put the walnuts into the food processor and pulse until they are finely chopped. Transfer them to the bowl with the mushrooms.
  3. Next, pulse the chickpeas in the food processor until they are finely chopped but not completely puréed, and add them to the bowl with the mushrooms and walnuts.
  4. Finally, pulse the oats to break them down and add them to the bowl. Add the soy sauce, vegan beef base, and garlic powder to the bowl and mix everything well.
  5. Spread out on the prepared sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes. Take the pan out of the oven and break up the mixture with a wooden spoon or spatula into crumbles. Put it back in the oven and bake for another 20 minutes or until chewy but not dry. You can use it right away, refrigerate for up to one week, or freeze for up to 3 months (thaw before using).
Reprinted from The Vegan Meat Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Miyoko Schinner. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Eva Kolenko. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House.

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why
Functional Food

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why

Sarah Regan

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol
Functional Food

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist
Functional Food

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Abby Moore

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track
Functional Food

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

