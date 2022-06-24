 Skip to content

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn Are All Aligned—Here's How To Work With This Alignment

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn Are All Aligned—Here's How To Work With This Alignment

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Spiritual woman

Image by mbg Creative x Nicholas Bui / Unsplash

June 24, 2022 — 20:38 PM

Friday morning, we had a rare alignment in the sky as Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn all aligned in the early morning sky. This rare occurrence won't happen again until 2040, but if you missed catching it with your own eyes, have no fear. You can still work with this energy in the days to come—here's how.

What to know about this rare astrological alignment:

As TikTok user Chris Bear (@healingtouch47) explains in a video, we had six celestial bodies align in the night sky Friday morning: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, with the sixth celestial body being the moon, taking its place between Venus and Mars.

Astrologically, he explains, this is a powerful time to manifest, as this alignment won't happen for another 18 years. "All the planets are having a reunion, and guess what? You're invited," he notes, adding, "And what's super cool about this conjunction is that all the planets are aligning in their natural order from the sun."

With Mars and Jupiter both in Aries, the very first sign of the zodiac, it makes this time a powerful chance for a new beginning. "Get ready to take action and take a risk—this awesome planet alignment represents communication, love, impulses, abundance, and discipline. And this planet reunion is encouraging us to address any imbalances in our lives," he explains.

2 manifestation techniques to try:

So the question is, how can we all make the most of this powerful opportunity? According to Bear, the following simple manifestation techniques are a great place to start. "Anyone can try it—it doesn't matter what your level is— just trust and believe that all things are working for you," he says in another video.

1. A quick ritual for financial abundance:

According to Bear, this particular ritual is one to do if you're looking to attract and manifest money or financial abundance—and all you need is a bit of cinnamon.

  1. Grab your cinnamon and your wallet.
  2. Sprinkle a dash of cinnamon directly into your wallet.
  3. As you do so, say out loud, I attract all abundance that is meant for me.
  4. Close up your wallet, and go about your day without thinking about the cinnamon—trusting that the universe is supporting you and your financial abundance.

2. A bay leaf ritual to manifest anything

This next manifestation technique, Bear says, can be used for anything you're trying to manifest, and only requires a bay leaf.

  1. Take your bay leaf and start thinking about what it is you desire and want to bring into your life.
  2. Say out loud, I am open and welcome in [insert what you want to manifest] into my life.
  3. From there, you can either go outside and bury your bay leaf, releasing your wish back to the Earth and universe at large. Alternatively, you can safely burn the bay leaf, symbolizing your own fire and passion fueling your goals.

The takeaway:

The bottom line is, there's never a bad time to manifest, but today and the days following are an extra special time for aligning with your goals, planting seeds, and getting clear on how you can make it happen. Happy manifesting!

Sarah Regan
