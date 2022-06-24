As TikTok user Chris Bear (@healingtouch47) explains in a video, we had six celestial bodies align in the night sky Friday morning: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, with the sixth celestial body being the moon, taking its place between Venus and Mars.

Astrologically, he explains, this is a powerful time to manifest, as this alignment won't happen for another 18 years. "All the planets are having a reunion, and guess what? You're invited," he notes, adding, "And what's super cool about this conjunction is that all the planets are aligning in their natural order from the sun."

With Mars and Jupiter both in Aries, the very first sign of the zodiac, it makes this time a powerful chance for a new beginning. "Get ready to take action and take a risk—this awesome planet alignment represents communication, love, impulses, abundance, and discipline. And this planet reunion is encouraging us to address any imbalances in our lives," he explains.