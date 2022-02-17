The Most Magical Zodiac Season Is Almost Underway: How Astrologers Are Prepping

Do you believe in magic? The dreamy vibes of Pisces season 2022 can make the most hardened cynic want to immediately enroll in a semester at Hogwarts Academy. Ruled by hazy Neptune, Pisces is a spellcaster. Take nothing at face value during this four-week cycle! Although the reality shifts can be mind-bending, don't just rely on your five senses. Give credence to your intuition, spiritual experiences, and serendipities. Some will be so striking they seem to arrive as a message from another dimension.

Since you probably can't prove these things on paper, don't waste time arguing with the self-proclaimed "data nerd" in your family. But if something resonates for you intuitively, it might be worth exploring. Nowadays, it's not uncommon to read with a book that the author channeled from a 1,000-year-old deity or to consult your oracle deck before making a major life move.

That said, it's a good idea to fact-check any assumptions, especially if money or wellness prescriptions are involved! It's one thing to be skeptical (someone who considers all possibilities with one eyebrow raised) and quite another to be gullible—the twin pitfall of Pisces season.