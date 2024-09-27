Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I'm A PT & These Are My 3 Golden Rules For Quickly Beating Bloat

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC
Author:
Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC
September 27, 2024
Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC
Physical therapist
By Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC
Physical therapist
Maggie is a board-certified women's health physical therapist, a health and wellness coach, and a visceral manipulation specialist.
Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy
September 27, 2024

We all know that certain foods can cause bloat, but many people don't realize that muscle dysfunction can also contribute to bloating. Research shows that patients with bloating have diaphragm muscles1 that often tighten instead of relaxing to accommodate stomach filling. Additionally, tight pelvic floor muscles can hinder defecation, causing an uncomfortable backup.

As a pelvic and abdominal physical therapist, bloating is a common symptom I treat. Here are three PT-approved tricks to help get to the root of your bloat:

1.

Relax and stretch you 

The diaphragm tightens and shortens as you inhale and then relaxes and passively lengthens when you exhale. Since lengthening is what you need to accommodate stomach filling, you should try to focus on your exhalations to ease bloat. Try the following exercise between meals when your bloating isn't as bad:

  1. Lie down on your back and breathe at an easy rhythm.
  2. Start to gradually lengthen your exhalations, using your stomach muscles to push the air out. (Do this slowly so you don’t get dizzy.)
  3. Once you are comfortable elongating your exhalations, start to hold your breath for a few seconds at the end of your exhalation, so that your diaphragm can spend more time in a lengthened position. Do this for 30 breaths, taking normal breaks as you need.
  4. To progress this exercise, place your hands on the sides of your ribcage, towards the bottom. While you exhale, use your hands to gently stretch your ribs towards your hips. This will help lengthen and relax the muscles between your ribs, your intercostals.

Pro tip

To progress this exercise even more, place a ball or a foam roller under your upper back and gently arch back over it as you exhale. This specifically stretches the crus of the diaphragm, which is its attachment to your spine.
2.

Go for a 10-15 minute walk after eating

Research shows that taking a 10 to 15 minute walk after eating is as effective or more effective than medication at reducing symptoms2 of bloating. Walking also naturally deepens your breathing and gets your diaphragm working. And as a bonus, it helps keep blood sugar in check. 

RELATED READ: How Long You Need To Walk After Meals To Stabilize Blood Sugar

3.

Relax and elongate your pelvic floor muscles for improved bowel 

Your pelvic floor muscles are the group of muscles at the base of your pelvis involved in urination, defecation, and sexual response. When they relax, they elongate towards the floor and the sphincters open. To help them relax, you can breathe in very deeply, all the way into your pelvis, so that the pressure of your breath helps them lengthen. If you do this when you go to have a bowel movement, it may enhance your emptying.

Additionally, consider elevating your feet on a stool when sitting on a toilet to defecate. Putting the body into a deep squat position helps to further elongate the pelvic floor muscles, enhancing emptying and reducing bloat. 

The takeaway

Besides eating the right foods for your body, doing certain physical exercises can help you manage bloating. As a PT, I recommend doing breathwork that emphasizes exhalations, walking for a few minutes after meals, and relaxing your pelvic floor muscles to keep bloat at bay.

