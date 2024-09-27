Your pelvic floor muscles are the group of muscles at the base of your pelvis involved in urination, defecation, and sexual response. When they relax, they elongate towards the floor and the sphincters open. To help them relax, you can breathe in very deeply, all the way into your pelvis, so that the pressure of your breath helps them lengthen. If you do this when you go to have a bowel movement, it may enhance your emptying.