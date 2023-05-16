Pelvic floor tightness is a treatable condition; it's totally possible to regain control of your pelvic floor muscles. One treatment Hack notes for treating pelvic floor tightness is targeted pelvic floor physical therapy (PFPT).

As reported by a 2019 review, PFPT is a first-line treatment2 for pelvic floor dysfunction. The goal of PFPT is retraining pelvic floor muscles to relieve painful symptoms and encourage muscle relaxation.

“Targeted pelvic floor physical therapy can treat pelvic floor tightness and provide a cure for many,” Hack adds. If PFPT isn’t effective, Hack mentions additional treatments for pelvic floor tightness, such as “​​nerve stimulation, trigger point injections, or additional specialist care.”

Here are a few more strategies for minimizing painful sex with pelvic floor tightness.

Adopt relaxation techniques: “Learning techniques to relax your pelvic floor muscles as much as possible prior to, during, and after sex is key,” Hack says. One relaxation technique Hack recommends is diaphragmatic breathing. Diaphragmatic breathing involves slow, deep breathing using your diaphragm and abdominal muscles. This relaxation technique can relieve stress and pain and helps your pelvic floor muscles relax throughout sexual activities.