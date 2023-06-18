We all know that certain foods can cause bloat, but many people don't realize that muscle dysfunction can also contribute to bloating. Research shows that patients with bloating have diaphragm muscles1 that often tighten instead of relaxing to accommodate stomach filling. Additionally, tight pelvic floor muscles can hinder defecation, causing an uncomfortable backup.

As a pelvic and abdominal physical therapist, bloating is a common symptom I treat. Here are three PT-approved tricks to help get to the root of your bloat: