Painful sex, known as dyspareunia, is recurring or persistent genital pain1 that can occur before, during, and after sexual activity, according to a 2022 review. Hack mentions that dyspareunia can "lead to an inability to orgasm" and cause women to "develop a fear of sex due to discomfort," which could cause vaginismus—another sexual health condition causing vaginal muscles to suddenly tighten from the fear of penetration.