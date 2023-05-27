Paula’s Choice Sale: Shop The Best Skin Care Must-Haves For 20% Off
I am officially crowning myself mbg’s resident Paula’s Choice stan. Our beauty team is well aware that if there’s a new launch, I’m itching to get my hands on it. If a product goes viral on TikTok, I’m testing it. And if there’s a sale, I’m furiously clacking at my keyboard to relay all the juicy discounts—which brings me to today’s agenda.
Today, friends, marks the first day of the Paula’s Choice anniversary sale, where you can score 20% off sitewide and snag a free gift with purchase by using the code 28YEARS. I highly suggest adding all your favorite PC goodies to your cart before the sale ends on May 30.
One warning: The sale includes more than 100 products, which can be a tad overwhelming for the average beauty buyer. But as a self-proclaimed Paula’s Choice super fan, I can tell you what's truly worth the hype.
If you need a little inspiration for your skin care arsenal, find my favorite picks in the Paula's Choice Memorial Day sale, below.
Our top picks from the Paula's Choice anniversary sale:
Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF 30
Why we love it
- Makes you glow without looking sweaty
- 100% mineral formula
- No white cast
Sale:$26 (was $33)
I once called this sunscreen a mineral version of the cult-loved Glowscreen—and I stand by that claim. Glow-inducing formulas are notoriously difficult to get right, and it's an even trickier venture for mineral sunscreens. They either read way too chalky or oily, but this formula absolutely nails it.
Along with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the formula contains argan oil and subtle, illuminating tints to neutralize any ghostly cast. I find it practically disappears upon application. It also features a host of antioxidant-rich players, like vitamin C, niacinamide, and licorice and kiwi extracts for further skin defense. Trust, this is a sunscreen that will give you an immediate and a long-term glow.
Calm Nourishing Milky Toner
Why we love it
- Seamlessly fits into any routine
- Immediately calms skin
- Strengthens skin barrier over time
Sale:$18 (was $22)
I’ve been using this toner every single morning for the past seven months—as a beauty editor who constantly edits her routine to make room for new products, this is a very good sign. My skin does become slightly reactive, especially during my morning cleanse, and this milky solution immediately calms down any lingering redness. We can thank allantoin for those soothing, anti-inflammatory effects, while marshmallow root and panthenol help strengthen the skin barrier and flood the skin with moisture.
Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster
Why we love it
- Lightweight & absorbs quickly
- Great to pair with other serums and moisturizers
- Fast results
Sale:$46 (was $58)
If you haven’t yet introduced peptides into your beauty routine, you’re doing your skin a disservice. See, several types of peptides have been shown to enhance collagen production by acting as “messengers” in the skin, signaling your cells to produce more collagen, elastin, and keratin. This, in turn, has been shown to visibly improve the skin's texture and ease fine lines and wrinkles.
And this pillowy serum contains six (yes, six) types of peptides to address multiple layers in the skin and plump fine lines within minutes—seriously, a clinical study from the brand showed smoother fine lines in just 15 minutes, with visibly firmer skin after four weeks.
Resist Triple Active Total Repair Serum
Why we love it
- Great for dark spots
- Lightweight & hydrating
- Great for retinol beginners
Sale:$38 (was $48)
This potent-yet-gentle serum contains a trifecta of texture-smoothing ingredients: hexylresorcinol, retinol, and niacinamide. The former has the ability to fade dark spots, considered a safe and effective alternative to hydroquinone (a skin-lightening ingredient that comes with some toxicity concerns). Niacinamide also works to improve skin tone and strengthen the skin barrier, while retinyl propionate restores collagen and reduces fine lines—this specific vitamin A-derivative has also been shown to be less irritating than pure retinol.
C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
Why we love it
- Super concentrated without irritating the skin
- Targets dark circles & fine lines
- Great base for concealer
Sale:$31 (was $39)
Getting rid of my dark circles is virtually impossible (thank you, genetics!), but I can truly see a difference with this eye cream. Like its name suggests, the hero ingredient is vitamin C; namely, a stable version of the ingredient so it doesn’t cause irritation. My skin cannot tolerate ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C), so I tend to seek out gentler options like these.
But what really makes the formula sing, IMO, is the zerumbone—an ingredient extracted from the stems of wild ginger that's been shown to have anti-melanogenic effects (meaning, it stops the production of the melanin pigments). You can see why this can help with dark circles, which can happen from more melanin production.
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Why we love it
- Evens skin tone
- Fades dark spots
- Great for acne-prone skin
Sale:$27 (was $34)
Of course, we’d be remiss not to call out the cult-favorite 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. If you’ve ever wanted to try the beloved formula—but didn’t feel like making the investment for whatever reason—now’s your chance to get your hands on the popular product. The 2% salicylic acid works hard to unclog pores and balance the skin’s sebum levels, resulting in a brighter, smoother complexion.
The leave-on exfoliator has more than 4,000 reviews, but my coworker says it best: “There's been an obvious improvement in my overall complexion that goes beyond breakouts. I feel like my skin absorbs other products better, likely due to the reduction in excess oil. My tinted moisturizer also glides on easier, and I don't have to powder away the appearance of my pores.”
The takeaway
Of all the beauty sales happening this weekend (and believe me, there are many), I highly suggest taking advantage of Paula’s Choice 20% off deal. You won’t be disappointed in snagging any of the above winners. Plus, you’ll receive a free gift with the code 28YEARS. Call it a holiday weekend splurge.