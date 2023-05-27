I am officially crowning myself mbg’s resident Paula’s Choice stan. Our beauty team is well aware that if there’s a new launch, I’m itching to get my hands on it. If a product goes viral on TikTok, I’m testing it. And if there’s a sale, I’m furiously clacking at my keyboard to relay all the juicy discounts—which brings me to today’s agenda.

Today, friends, marks the first day of the Paula’s Choice anniversary sale, where you can score 20% off sitewide and snag a free gift with purchase by using the code 28YEARS. I highly suggest adding all your favorite PC goodies to your cart before the sale ends on May 30.

One warning: The sale includes more than 100 products, which can be a tad overwhelming for the average beauty buyer. But as a self-proclaimed Paula’s Choice super fan, I can tell you what's truly worth the hype.

If you need a little inspiration for your skin care arsenal, find my favorite picks in the Paula's Choice Memorial Day sale, below.