Kjaer Weis Sale: Shop Clean Makeup + Skin Care Staples For 25% Off
As a clean beauty lover, I'm going to give it to you straight. High-quality everyday beauty essentials are worth the investment, whether it's a good skin tint, long-lasting mascara, or the perfect lipstick. But while these staples are worth every penny, it doesn't mean you should have to spend a fortune on them.
Luckily, the Kjaer Weis Friends & Family sale is officially here with 25% off the entire website. And if you're a clean beauty fan, you know that's a big deal.
The luxury brand creates formulas with organic ingredients that actually work, whether it's a mascara that rivals falsies or a brightening balm that makes under eyes look brighter and lifted. The clean beauty connoisseurs also offer refillable packaging—which you're likely to see in quite a few of our editor's make up bags.
The only downside? You only have until May 29 to shop these discounted prices. Instead of wasting time scrolling (when you could be in the spring sunshine), check out our must-have products from the sale below.
Our top picks from the Kjaer Weis Friends & Family sale:
Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara
Why we love it
- Adds volume & length
- Contains antioxidants
- Never clumps
- Refillable packaging
Sale
- $24 (was $32)
If you're going to make one clean makeup swap, start with your mascara. These formulas come into contact with our eyes, so it's important that they don't have any harsh chemicals and risky fillers. Luckily, this one checks the clean beauty box without compromising on performance. The organic blend adds length, volume, and definition without a flake in sight.
What our reviewer says:
"The Im-Possible Mascara is transformative for my lashes. All I need is one coat to make them appear instantly more spiderlike. And every time I pump the wand in and out of the tube, I marvel at the creamy formula; my lashes never feel stiff, even as I apply multiple layers." - Jamie Schneider, mindbodygreen Beauty Editor
Kjaer Weis Beautiful Hydration Serum
Why we love it
- Contains PGA, a powerful hydrator
- Plumps the skin
- Adds a noticable glow even under makeup
Sale
- $64 (was $85)
A dewy makeup looks starts with deeply hydrated skin—AKA, what this serum delivers. A blend of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid provide nourishment to the skin barrier, prepping the skin for make up in seconds. And for those days you just want to go makeup-free, this serum will enhance your natural glow as is. Best of all, the velvety texture won't leave your skin sticky.
What our reviewer says:
"If you're looking for a simple, hydrating formula that fits in seamlessly with your routine, you really can't go wrong with this Kjaer Weis pick. It features only hydrating, soothing actives you can count on, and the texture is simply unmatched—I wouldn't expect anything less from the iconic makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis." - Jamie Schneider, mindbodygreen Beauty Editor
Kjaer Weis Beautiful Tint
Why we love it
- Skin-enhancing formula
- Medium coverage
- Breathable texture
Sale
- $34 (was $45)
I don't know about you, but the thought of heavy foundation in the summertime just makes me uneasy. Hence, why I deem this skin tint a must-have for your makeup bag re-vamp. The lightweight formula offers medium coverage, and it still contains countless good-for-you skin ingredients. Needless to say, every application feel more satisfying than a traditional foundation.
What our reviewer says:
"This tint gives the perfect amount of coverage to hide blemishes or hyperpigmentation without hiding my skin's natural glow. The lightweight consistency never feels heavy on my skin, and it still easily layers over sunscreen. Plus, it lasts forever." - Braelyn Wood, mindbodygreen deputy commerce editor
Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow in Wisdom
Why we love it
- Buildable color
- Compliments a variety of skin tones
- Can be used day or night
- Clean formula
- Refillable
Sale
- $30 (was $40)
In the name of make up minimalism, your staple eyeshadow should be one that easily transitions from day to night. Just one swipe of this clean formulas easily adds dimension to your daily makeup look, while a few more swipes delivers an effortlessly chic evening hue—the refillable tin is just the cherry on top.
If you can't pick a shade, I recommend "Wisdom." The shimmery taupe hue has gray, brown, and purple undertones, which allows the color to work for a variety of skin tones and eye colors.
Kjaer Weis Lipstick
Why we love it
- Neutral undertone
- Elevated pink hue
- Compliments many skin tones
- Creamy, long-lasting formula
Sale
- $36 (was $48)
Everyone needs a versatile yet timeless lipstick, and this velvety formula delivers. The certified organic formula nourishes lips with sustainable sourced shea butter and beeswax that's pollinated in Northern Italy. (I said luxury, right?) Yet it still packs pigment in a range of shades from light pink to deep berry red. Our favorite part? This is the first ever refillable lipstick.
Kjaer Weis Beautiful Eye Balm
Why we love it
- Makes skin softer & more hydrated
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines
- Helps disguise dark circles
Sale
- $49 (was $65)
Upgrade your eye cream by switching to this moisturizing balm. It combines sweet almond oil and rosehip seed oil with beeswax for a nourishing formula that hydrates skin.
A great under eye primer, the lightweight balm also contains spilanthes acmella flower extract, which has been deemed "nature's Botox." While that's a bit of a stretch, a scientific review of the anti-inflammatory botanical states it can help relax muscles when applied topically.
What our reviewer says:
"This unscented balm has an instant brightening effect, which gives my under-eyes a healthy glow and made my dark circles less noticeable. Along with instant results, I love that the hydrating ingredients promote overall skin longevity." - Braelyn Wood, mindbodygreen deputy commerce editor
The takeaway
You'll never regret investing in high-quality makeup and skin care staples that you'll actually use daily. While this sale lasts, add your favorite clean beauty products to cart from Kjaer Weis and get a shocking 25% off your entire order. It's basically the beauty heavens telling you to restock your collection — don't miss your chance.