As a clean beauty lover, I'm going to give it to you straight. High-quality everyday beauty essentials are worth the investment, whether it's a good skin tint, long-lasting mascara, or the perfect lipstick. But while these staples are worth every penny, it doesn't mean you should have to spend a fortune on them.

Luckily, the Kjaer Weis Friends & Family sale is officially here with 25% off the entire website. And if you're a clean beauty fan, you know that's a big deal.

The luxury brand creates formulas with organic ingredients that actually work, whether it's a mascara that rivals falsies or a brightening balm that makes under eyes look brighter and lifted. The clean beauty connoisseurs also offer refillable packaging—which you're likely to see in quite a few of our editor's make up bags.

The only downside? You only have until May 29 to shop these discounted prices. Instead of wasting time scrolling (when you could be in the spring sunshine), check out our must-have products from the sale below.