 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Meditation
The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Doctor

The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Doctor

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Psychologist

Image by RyanJLane / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 14, 2021 — 9:05 AM

Not falling asleep as quickly as you'd like? These days, there are plenty of guided meditations that promise to help out with that. But while meditating right before bed works for some people, psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine specialist Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, has found that it isn't for everyone—and can actually rev up your brain even more in some cases.

Instead, the author of The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia, offers her oh-so-doable advice on when and how to meditate if better sleep is your priority.

The best time to meditate for better sleep.

If guided bedtime meditations haven't worked for you in the past, Harris has a few ideas as to why. For starters, many of them are done via smartphone, and any sleep specialist will tell you that clutching your cell before bed is a big no-no. It can make it too tempting to scroll through ultra-stimulating social media feeds and news articles, and all that blue light isn't so great for your circadian rhythm health.

Instead, Harris recommends meditating during the day or earlier in the evening—not in the lead-up to bedtime.

And if the thought of fitting yet another thing into your jam-packed days is too much, the good news is that your sessions can be short and sweet and still help out with sleep.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

"I always think of meditation as a muscle that's getting strengthened," Harris says on a call with mbg. Slowly but surely, with time, you can build up your strength enough so that when the moment comes you need to do that heavy lifting, you're prepared. The same goes for sleep: If you can practice monitoring your mind every day, it'll become a lot easier to do it at night, when restless thoughts start to creep in.

"If you're someone who has that busy puppy dog kind of brain," she explains, "the goal is that when you're stronger from your meditation practice during the day, you're going to get better at saying, 'let it go.'"

She recommends starting with just one minute a day. Find something to focus your attention on, and simply observe. Every time your mind starts to chime in with distracting thoughts (which it inevitably will!), gently come back to the object. Then, by the time night rolls around and you start thinking about everything except sleep, you'll already have plenty of practice coming back to the task at hand.

Advertisement

Her expert meditation routine.

Ready for an example of what this looks like in practice? Here's Harris's daily meditation routine: After working out in the mornings, she'll tack a quick meditation onto her shower time. She'll sit in front of the big windows in her bathroom and simply look outside to watch the world wake up.

She'll spend the next one to three minutes taking in the details of the trees in her yard swaying, the weather brewing, the leaves changing. Every time her brain kicks in to judge what she's seeing ("It's snowing—I hope the roads aren't too bad," "It's much greener than it was this time last year—global warming?"), she'll reel it back in and continue just observing.

In addition to making it easier to quiet anxious thoughts at night, Harris says this routine "refocuses me so that I can start the day... It's also just a nice reset every morning."

Peek around your space to see if you have a window that could serve a similar purpose. Bonus: This mindful activity can also help you become more aware of and connected to your nearby nature, which can only be a good thing.

The bottom line.

If meditating before bed is too mentally stimulating for you, push your practice to earlier in the day and see if it helps your sleep at all. Observing thoughts and letting them pass is an essential skill to practice anytime, and one that'll inevitably pay off on those nights when you run out of sheep to count.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life

Sarah Regan
"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life
Spirituality

Consider This A Sign You're Ready For A Fresh Start + What It Means For You

Sarah Regan
Consider This A Sign You're Ready For A Fresh Start + What It Means For You
Love

Exactly How To Recover From A Big Fight With Your Partner, From A Therapist

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Exactly How To Recover From A Big Fight With Your Partner, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

5 Light Therapy Hacks You Can Do At Home For Better Sleep & Overall Health

Jason Wachob
5 Light Therapy Hacks You Can Do At Home For Better Sleep & Overall Health
Recipes

This Scrumptious Shakshuka Recipe Features Brain-Supporting Ingredients

Abby Moore
This Scrumptious Shakshuka Recipe Features Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Beauty

If You Like To Wear Headbands, Don't Make This Cringe-Worthy Mistake

Jamie Schneider
If You Like To Wear Headbands, Don't Make This Cringe-Worthy Mistake
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of

Alexandra Engler
FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of
Functional Food

The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We’re Putting In Nearly Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We’re Putting In Nearly Everything
Beauty

Think You Have Downturned Eyes? You'll Want These Makeup Tips On Lock

Jamie Schneider
Think You Have Downturned Eyes? You'll Want These Makeup Tips On Lock
Home

I'm A Holistic Vet: These 6 Tips Can Help Your Pets Live Longer

Karen Shaw Becker, DVM
I'm A Holistic Vet: These 6 Tips Can Help Your Pets Live Longer
Recipes

The Nutty Crumble On These Healthy Homemade Jam Bars Is To Die For

Eliza Sullivan
The Nutty Crumble On These Healthy Homemade Jam Bars Is To Die For
Sex

Apparently Stress Can Mess With Your Sex Hormones: 7 Tips From An OB/GYN To Help

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Apparently Stress Can Mess With Your Sex Hormones: 7 Tips From An OB/GYN To Help
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/one-place-you-shouldnt-be-meditating-according-to-sleep-doctor

Your article and new folder have been saved!