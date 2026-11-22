Loneliness Was Linked To A 38% Higher Long-Term Health Risk Of Dementia
Some friendships come with a standing Sunday coffee date, while others involve the occasional catch-up text every few months.
Both can be meaningful, but having people around doesn't always mean feeling connected to them. Loneliness can show up even in a crowded room, and when it becomes a regular part of life, it may have implications beyond emotional well-being.
In a 20-year study1, researchers explored how different patterns of loneliness in older adults related to their long-term brain health.
About the study
Loneliness isn't necessarily about being alone. You can have a busy social life and still feel disconnected. It's that perceived lack of meaningful connection that researchers wanted to investigate.
Using data from the French Paquid cohort, researchers assessed loneliness in 1,540 older adults four times over eight years.
They divided these older adults into three groups: never lonely, occasionally lonely, and chronically lonely (those who reported loneliness at most check-ins).
Everyone in the group was free of dementia at the start.
Researchers then followed them for another 20 years, tracking dementia diagnoses confirmed through cognitive testing and specialist evaluations. Their goal was to determine whether someone's pattern of loneliness could help predict their future brain health.
Chronic loneliness was linked to a 38% higher risk of dementia
More than a third of them developed dementia during the follow-up period.
However, those who experienced chronic loneliness had a 38% higher risk of developing the condition than those who never reported feeling lonely, even after researchers accounted for factors such as education, living situation, and overall health.
Occasional loneliness, on the other hand, wasn't associated with a meaningful increase in risk.
Experiencing a lonely week or a temporary period of disconnection didn't carry the same association as feeling lonely consistently over several years.
Why long-term loneliness may affect brain health
The study doesn't establish why chronic loneliness was associated with dementia risk, but there are a few possible explanations.
Persistent loneliness may act as a long-term stressor, keeping the body's stress response active and potentially contributing to low-grade inflammation. Over time, inflammation has been associated with changes in brain health.
There may also be a lifestyle component. Ongoing loneliness can coincide with less physical activity and fewer opportunities for mentally stimulating activities.
Social interactions naturally challenge the brain through conversation, remembering details, reading social cues, and making plans. Fewer of these interactions could mean less everyday cognitive stimulation.
These explanations haven't been proven by this study, but they offer some context for why consistent social connection may support cognitive health as we age.
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Simple ways to build more consistent connection
Building stronger social connections doesn't have to mean filling every evening with plans. A few small, intentional steps can help make connection a more regular part of your routine:
- Make recurring plans: Set up a weekly walk, coffee date, or phone call with a friend or family member. Having something already on the calendar makes it easier to stay connected.
- Find a group you enjoy: Try a book club, walking group, volunteer opportunity, or recurring class. Shared activities make it easier to meet people and build relationships naturally.
- Be the one who reaches out: Send a quick message, suggest a catch-up, or check in with someone you haven't spoken to in a while. Small gestures can keep relationships active.
- Get support when loneliness lingers: If you regularly feel disconnected, consider speaking with a mental health professional or joining a local support group. You don't have to figure it out alone.
The takeaway
Your brain gets more than a good laugh out of catching up with a friend.
Consistent social connection may be another important part of aging well, so don't underestimate the value of having someone to share that Sunday coffee with.