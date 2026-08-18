Loneliness Isn't Just An Older Person's Problem — Here's Where It Shows Up
You can be surrounded by people all day and still feel completely alone. A packed train, a busy office, a buzzing group chat: None necessarily add up to meaningful connection.
New research suggests loneliness is much more widespread across adulthood than the stereotype of an isolated older person might suggest. And surprisingly, some of the highest loneliness scores showed up in England's busiest cities.
About the study
Researchers wanted to get a clearer picture of loneliness across adulthood, since much of the existing research has focused on older adults.
For the study, researchers analyzed survey responses from 135,725 adults across England collected between March and July 2023.
Participants answered questions using two established measures of loneliness, along with questions about their relationships with neighbors and their sense of community.
The researchers also looked at where loneliness scores were highest across England. One important caveat: Participants volunteered to take part, so the findings show patterns within this large group rather than official national loneliness rates.
Loneliness wasn't just an older-adult issue
The numbers suggest loneliness isn't a niche experience. About 1 in 6 participants said they felt lonely "often or always," while more than two-thirds said they experienced loneliness at least occasionally.
And loneliness wasn't concentrated among older adults. It appeared across age groups, challenging the idea that it's mainly a later-life problem.
There was also a notable geographic pattern: Higher loneliness scores clustered in major cities, including London, Birmingham, and Manchester.
That might sound counterintuitive. After all, cities put millions of people within arm's reach of one another. But proximity isn't the same thing as connection.
Why cities may not feel as connected as they look
This is sometimes called the urban paradox: Living around more people can coexist with feeling less connected.
Think about the difference between recognizing dozens of faces on your commute and having someone you could call when you're having a terrible day. The first gives you plenty of social contact. The second gives you a sense of belonging.
The survey found a similar disconnect. More than half of participants said their neighbors were willing to help, and nearly 6 in 10 said their neighbors could be trusted.
But people were less consistent when asked whether their neighborhoods felt close-knit or whether they could rely on neighbors in an emergency.
In other words, a community can be full of people without necessarily feeling like a community.
How to build more meaningful connection
The findings don't mean you need to move to a small town or become best friends with everyone on your street. But they do suggest that quality and consistency matter when it comes to connection.
- Choose repeatable connection: A standing coffee, weekly walk, or regular phone call can create a stronger sense of connection than occasional catch-ups.
- Get involved locally: A recurring class, volunteer group, or neighborhood event gives you a chance to see the same people regularly and build familiarity over time.
- Invest in a few meaningful relationships: You don't need a huge social circle. Having people you can genuinely rely on may matter more than simply having lots of social contact.
The takeaway
Loneliness isn't simply about being physically alone, and it's certainly not limited to older adults. This large survey found loneliness across adulthood, with some of the highest scores appearing in major cities.
The bigger lesson may be that being around people isn't enough. Feeling known, supported, and connected takes something more: relationships and communities built on familiarity, trust, and consistency.